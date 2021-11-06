PG medics in fix over last date for DNB application

As the students are eagerly awaiting the announcement of test results, the NBEMS released the fresh schedule of DNB final theory test and invited applications and fixed the last date for paying exam fee on November 12. (Representational DC Image)

Vijayawada: Several thousands of students who completed their post graduation and are pursuing primary Diplomate of National Board (DNB) are a worried lot as the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has fixed the last date for submission of applications on November 12 to appear for the DNB test in December without announcing the results of similar test held on August.

The NBEMS issued a notice on October 23 to conduct DNB final theory exams on December 16, 17, 18 and 19 at various exam centres across the country and asked the interested students to submit applications online on its official website from October 23 to November 12.

Thousands of medical students who completed their post graduation aspire to appear for the DNB test along with those who are pursuing DNB primary as such qualification helps them find good opportunities abroad.

The NBEMS conducts DNB tests twice a year in June and December and as several health universities delayed conduct of PG exams due to the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic and also delayed announcement of results.

Several medical students applied for the DNB final theory test by paying Rs 7,000 per head as exam fee and appeared for it in August. Even as these students are eagerly awaiting the announcement of test results, the NBEMS released the fresh schedule of DNB final theory test and invited applications and fixed the last date for paying exam fee on November 12. Worried over this decision, students have appealed to the NBEMS either to declare DNB test results immediately or extend the last date for submission of applications to appear for the test again in case they fail to clear it.

A student who completed his master’s degree in surgery said, “I appeared for the DNB final theory test held in August after appearing for my regular PG final exams. I cleared my regular PG and I am waiting for the DNB test result. But I am shocked as NBEMS intends to go ahead with December session of DNB final theory test as we have only a few days to wait for the DNB test result.”

Another student who also completed his master’s degree in medicine said, “We are in a piquant situation either to apply for the DNB final test for the second time by paying the exam fee before the due date or to skip the second attempt assuming that we will clear the test. But in case, if I fail to clear the test in my first attempt, I may have to forgo the chance to appear for the second time. I appeal to the central health authorities to prevail upon the NBEMS to intervene and resolve this confusion.”