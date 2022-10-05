  
Jobs & Education 05 Oct 2022 1,395 schools select ...
Jobs & Education

1,395 schools selected for facelift in AP under second phase of Nadu-Nedu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 5, 2022, 12:26 am IST
Updated Oct 5, 2022, 12:29 am IST
Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu said Nellore district received a lion’s share of Rs 400 crore for development works under the Nadu-Nedu programme unlike other districts. — Representational Image/DC
Nellore: Facelift has been given to 1,059 schools under Nadu-Nedu programme in the first phase and the government has sanctioned funds to renovate 1,395 schools, including Anganwadi, primary, high school and junior colleges in the district.

In addition to renovation, additional rooms and infrastructure will be provided to the schools.

Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu disclosed this after inspecting the works in a ZP High School at Inamadugu in Kovur mandal on Tuesday.

He said Nellore district received a lion’s share of Rs 400 crore for development works under the Nadu-Nedu programme unlike other districts.

“Parents committees have been roped in to execute these works,” the Nellore collector said while advising the officials concerned to pay special attention to the execution of works.

Officials of Samgra Siksha and the bschool headmaster were present with the collector.

