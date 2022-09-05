  
Jobs & Education 05 Sep 2022 ‘Quiet quittin ...
Jobs & Education

‘Quiet quitting’ growing trend in city’s corporates

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published Sep 5, 2022, 11:44 am IST
Updated Sep 5, 2022, 11:59 am IST
One of the narratives on social media is that employees reach this frame of mind after facing burnout due to long working hours. (Representational image)
 One of the narratives on social media is that employees reach this frame of mind after facing burnout due to long working hours. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: At work, Nidhi Suresh (name changed) has been experiencing an odd phenomenon. She logs in for the requisite amount of time and completes the tasks. However, she does not do anything extra, whether in terms of time or effort. She admits that she works listlessly in whatever she does.

Nidhi is a victim of "quiet quitting”— a new term trending on social media that refers to performing the bare minimum of one's duties. Social media users claim to be able to relate to the concept more and more. There is, of course, no accurate way to determine how far it has infected corporates in Hyderabad, but Nidhi seems to be one of many workers who struggle to strike a work-life balance.

“I've been 'quiet quitting' for a while now because I'm not getting work that utilises my skills and talent. I don't think the company is making the best use of my abilities or expertise in the best possible way. At work, I'm feeling lethargic as a result of that,” bemoaned Nidhi.

One of the narratives on social media is that employees reach this frame of mind after facing burnout due to long working hours. Consultant neuropsychiatrist at KIMS Hospitals Dr Charan Teja Koganti, an associate professor at the Dr V.R.K. Women's Medical College, says while he gets a lot of patients from the IT sector who face burnout, he doubts whether they can afford to put in minimum effort.

“About 75 per cent of my patients are from the IT industry and they complain of headache, body pain, anxiety, depression, sleeplessness etc. – all because of excess work hours and irregular work timings, said Dr Teja. “If they rebel, companies either fire them or don’t give them hikes. I think though ‘quiet quitting’ is trending, I don’t know if employees can afford to put it into action,” Dr Teja said.

Human resources head at Way2News Pvt Ltd, Ranjita Prasad, said employees start ‘quiet quitting’ when they lose motivation due to lack of recognition of their work. “Failure to recognise work could mean high performers don't feel they are being rewarded for their efforts, or they feel that low performance is being tolerated,” Prasad said.

...
Tags: corporate jobs, work-life balance, telangana news, hyderabad news, quiet quitting
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Jobs & Education

A women and child activist, P.A. Devi said that the mothers are harassed, beaten up and blamed for their child's disability. Sometimes when the mother delivers two children who are both disabled, the mother is also abandoned, said Devi.(Photo: ANI)

No state govt school caters to autism spectrum disorder children in TS

A government school headmaster, G Sharada said that the students only listen to teachers who connect with them emotionally. “Students need counseling as most of the parents are abusive. If the teachers are polite, they would want to talk to them as friends,” she said.(Representational Image: PTI)

Challenges galore for teachers as students prefer new techniques

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin along with TN Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Tamil Nadu to roll out Delhi model school plan, Kejriwal to launch scheme

The highest number of applicants, 89 per cent, took the exam in Mancherial and Adilabad recorded the lowest at 64 per cent. — DC Image

Exam for Jr assistant post at SCCL held



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

Tamil Nadu to roll out Delhi model school plan, Kejriwal to launch scheme

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin along with TN Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Over 8.8k students graduate from BITS Pilani

Students and faculty attend the convocation ceremony at the Hyderabad campus of BITS Pilani on Sunday. — DC Image

Private colleges in Anantapur deny original certificates to students

Private colleges refuse to return original certificates deposited by students while taking admissions (DC File Image)

OU students stage stir over clash of exams

Students of Osmania have staged a protest to postpone exams for clerical posts to be held by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) (DC File Image)

Notifications to fill 28k posts within a week, says Harish

Finance minister T. Harish Rao said the state government will issue job notifications for 28,000 vacancies (DC File Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->