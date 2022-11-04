Subject teachers in all AP government schools to provide quality education, says CM

The CM said it would take three to four years to modernise schools under the Nadu-Nedu scheme. “The government is committed to providing the best education on par with corporate schools in the government schools.” — PTI

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Thursday that the government has introduced the subject teacher concept in government schools to provide quality education to students.

At a review meeting on education, the chief minister asked the school administrations to appoint subject teachers from Class III to X.

He said it would take three to four years to modernise schools under the Nadu-Nedu scheme. “The government is committed to providing the best education on par with corporate schools in the government schools.”

The CM advised the school education department officials to consider “the investment in the education sector as the biggest investment on human resources development.” Hence, officials should be fully committed to the implementation of reforms that would help improve literacy and eradicate poverty.

Jagan Reddy said the reforms helped in increasing the number of students in government schools to 42 lakhs by now from the 37 lakhs in 2018-19. Out of the 45,000 government schools, 15,000 schools have already implemented the Nadu-Nedu scheme while 22,000 schools will implement it this year and the rest of the schools next year.

Emphasizing that complete digitization of every classroom would form the last part of the Nadu-Nedu programme, the CM asked education officials to accord high priority to the implementation of the Gorumudda, SMF and TMF.

They must also take steps to get CBSE affiliation for all schools implementing the Nadu-Nedu programme. “Pay special attention in training students who will take CBSE tests in 2024-25,” the CM said.

Rejecting the reports in a section of the media that the government has not handed over textbooks and the Vidya Kanuka kits to students even after the second semester began, the chief minister said the anti-government media has been resorting to circulation of falsehood even as they knew well that the second semester would begin in December.

He congratulated the education department for its efforts at getting the seventh place among states and UTs in the central government’s Performance Grading Index (PGI) for school education for the year 2020-21.

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, special CS (School education) B Rajasekhar, finance secretary N Guljar, school education commissioner Suresh Kumar, commissioner (basic infrastructure, school education) Katamaneni Bhaskar, commissioner (intermediate education) Seshagiri Rao, director (Mid-day Meal scheme) Meena and SSA additional project director Srinivasa Rao were among those present.