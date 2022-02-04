Average pay package of ISB graduates now Rs 34 Lakh

A group of students poses with an ‘I Love ISB’ sign. (Photo: By arrangement)

Hyderabad: The average pay package offered to students of Indian School of Business (ISB) in the class of 2022 from both Hyderabad and Mohali campuses was Rs 34.07 lakh. It is 20.78 per cent more than last year.

ISB has concluded campus placements for the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), class of 2022. A total of 270 companies made 2,066 acceptable offers at the end of the placement week.

The average accepted CTC of `34.07 lakh is an increase compared to last year's CTC of Rs 28.21 lakh during the placement week, and is also the highest ever recorded at the institute. The differential between pre-ISB and post-ISB salary stands at 173.67 per cent. The acceptable offer yield per company stood at 7.68.

About 36.6 per cent of the offers were made by consulting firms, while 26 per cent offers were made from the IT/ITES/Product and Technology industry. Other industries that made offers include BFSI, FMCG/Retail and Pharma/Healthcare.

Prominent consulting firms that made offers included McKinsey & Company, Bain & Company India Pvt. Ltd., Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte India, among others. Some prominent names that hired in the IT/ITES/Product and Technology space were Google, Microsoft, Flipkart, Uber, Cisco, Tata Digital, Razor Pay, Myntra, Jio Platforms, Ola Electric, Zynga, Nykaa, Dream11 and Paytm.

ISB has 39 per cent women students in the class, and 41 per cent of offers were made to them.

The Class of 2022 with 929 students is the highest-class size for any MBA or equivalent programme in India and is among the world's top 10 class sizes.

Professor Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Deputy Dean – Academic Programmes, ISB, said, “Established conglomerates and startups alike have made ISB their campus of choice when scouting for high-quality talent. One of the many reasons recruiters like our students is their ability to get things done.”

ISB follows an integrated system of placements process for its two campuses at Mohali and Hyderabad.

Due to the pandemic, the entire process was conducted in a virtual mode.