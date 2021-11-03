Government will preserve the spirit of aided institutions: CM Jagan

The CM said if managements hand over institutions they are unable to run to government, the government will revive them under Nadu Nedu and fill up the required number of teachers’ posts. — DC Image

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that state government is only extending a helping hand to aided institutions in carrying forward the spirit with which these institutions had been established.

During a meeting with officials here on Tuesday, the CM said intention of the government is to do good and extend a helping hand to the management, teachers and students of aided institutions. Brushing aside controversy on the issue as false propaganda, he maintained that state’s intent is to provide proper facilities, infrastructure and staff.

Tracing the history of such institutions, the Chief Minister pointed out that during earlier days, wealthy people donated lands on which aided schools and colleges had been built. Subsequently, monetary factors came into running these institutions. For the past 20–25 years, governments have not filled vacant posts in these institutions as part of their policy. This resulted in managements appointing teachers on their own and running the institutions. This led to more monetary commitments, which managements could not raise.

“These are the reasons why these institutions have become near defunct, with dilapidated buildings and non-appointment of new teachers in place of those who have retired. It is under these circumstances that government has come forward with concrete proposals to safeguard the spirit of aided institutions,” Jagan Mohan Reddy underlined.

The CM said if managements hand over institutions they are unable to run to government, the government will revive them under Nadu-Nedu and fill up the required number of teachers’ posts. At the same time, names of original donors will be retained and their ideals safeguarded, he assured.

The Chief Minister clarified that the intent of government is only to do good for management, teachers and students of aided institutions.