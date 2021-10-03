700 incubation centres across AP soon, says APSCHE

ANANTAPUR: AP State Council of Higher Education chairman Dr.Hemachandra Reddy said that at least 700 incubation centres would be established across the state to improve skills and competitive spirit among students.

JNTU’s skill development and incubation centre organised a novel competition ‘Makeathon 2.0’ for students of all engineering colleges here on Saturday.

After inaugurating the expo and competition, Hemachandra Reddy said that the state government was keen on reforms in academics, which could bolster employment prospects of all students while acquiring skills would help them in self-establishment of industries and business.

Reddy said that the government was spending Rs 5,000 crore on empowering the education system across the state.

Students should concentrate on upgrading skills by utilising and taking part in events like Makeathon to exhibit their talents, he said and appreciated JNTUA for organising such events as they would expose students to real-life challenges.

The JNTUA Anantapur team, Sri Venkateswara Engineering College, Tirupati and Tyagarajan College of Engineering Madurai won two prizes while JNTUA college of engineering Kalikir and SRIT Anantapur picked up an award each.

Vice-chancellor of JNTUA Prof. G. Ranga Janardhan expressed his gratitude towards entrepreneurship and innovation from the University.

Registrar Prof. C. Sashidhar, Dr. K. Jayarami Reddy CEO Science city of AP, SDIC coordinator Dr. G. Mamathawere all present .