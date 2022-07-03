Schools go online, opt for offs due to curbs for political meets

The management of an international school in Shaikpet told Deccan Chronicle that they went online for the day. “We opted for online classes on Saturday for students’ safety, so that they don't get stuck in traffic,” a representative said. (Representational Image: AFP)

Hyderabad: A majority of the schools in the city gave students an off on Saturday while a few worked online or opted for a half-day session because of traffic curbs imposed for political rallies — BJP’s national executive meeting at Parade Grounds and Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha’s address at Jala Vihar.

The management of an international school in Shaikpet told Deccan Chronicle that they went online for the day. “We opted for online classes on Saturday for students’ safety, so that they don't get stuck in traffic,” a representative said.

Another school in Secunderabad, which is near the Parade Grounds, declared a holiday. “We are not working today, we have declared a holiday due to traffic curbs in the city,” a school spokesperson said.

Parents seconded schools’ decisions over apprehensions of traffic jams or untoward incidents due to political gatherings.

“My son is having online classes for a day and it is a good option which we barely had earlier. Earlier, when such events happened, we used to struggle to go to offices and schools because of traffic restrictions,” Kiran Kumar Edula, a parent, said. Telangana parents’ association president Asif Sohail said that worried parents called him in the wake of the developments. “They objected sending their children to school. They were scared of nuisance in the city,” he said.