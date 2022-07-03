  
Jobs & Education 03 Jul 2022 Schools go online, o ...
Jobs & Education

Schools go online, opt for offs due to curbs for political meets

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ARCHITHA KURRELI
Published Jul 3, 2022, 1:48 am IST
Updated Jul 3, 2022, 1:48 am IST
Parents seconded schools’ decisions over apprehensions of traffic jams or untoward incidents due to political gatherings
The management of an international school in Shaikpet told Deccan Chronicle that they went online for the day. “We opted for online classes on Saturday for students’ safety, so that they don't get stuck in traffic,” a representative said. (Representational Image: AFP)
 The management of an international school in Shaikpet told Deccan Chronicle that they went online for the day. “We opted for online classes on Saturday for students’ safety, so that they don't get stuck in traffic,” a representative said. (Representational Image: AFP)

Hyderabad: A majority of the schools in the city gave students an off on Saturday while a few worked online or opted for a half-day session because of traffic curbs imposed for political rallies — BJP’s national executive meeting at Parade Grounds and Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha’s address at Jala Vihar.

The management of an international school in Shaikpet told Deccan Chronicle that they went online for the day. “We opted for online classes on Saturday for students’ safety, so that they don't get stuck in traffic,” a representative said.

Another school in Secunderabad, which is near the Parade Grounds, declared a holiday. “We are not working today, we have declared a holiday due to traffic curbs in the city,” a school spokesperson said.
 Parents seconded schools’ decisions over apprehensions of traffic jams or untoward incidents due to political gatherings.

 “My son is having online classes for a day and it is a good option which we barely had earlier. Earlier, when such events happened, we used to struggle to go to offices and schools because of traffic restrictions,” Kiran Kumar Edula, a parent, said. Telangana parents’ association president Asif Sohail said that worried parents called him in the wake of the developments. “They objected sending their children to school. They were scared of nuisance in the city,” he said.

...
Tags: online classes, hyderabad news, bjp national executive meet
Location: India, Telangana


Related Stories

Tight security at PM’s public meeting today; details of traffic diversions here

Latest From Jobs & Education

The assistant professors working in Rayalaseema region were the worst hit as they used to get just Rs 18,000 per month. (Representational Photo: DC)

Finally, assistant professors on contract in AP to get consolidated pay

Tenth class students of Chaitanya School celebrate after the results were announced. (DC Image/S. Surender Reddy)

Telangana: SSC results boost students’ spirits with high GPAs

Telangana SSC examinations were conducted across the state from May 23 to June 1, 2022. (Representational image: DC)

Telangana SSC results out, over 90 per cent students passed

Many parents said that they have received no support from the board or the institutions, and that students must be given grace marks due to disruptions to the academic session due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (PTI)

TS Intermediate results: Unhappy parents, students call up counsellors for help



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

Finally, assistant professors on contract in AP to get consolidated pay

The assistant professors working in Rayalaseema region were the worst hit as they used to get just Rs 18,000 per month. (Representational Photo: DC)

Telangana: SSC results boost students’ spirits with high GPAs

Tenth class students of Chaitanya School celebrate after the results were announced. (DC Image/S. Surender Reddy)

Telangana SSC results out, over 90 per cent students passed

Telangana SSC examinations were conducted across the state from May 23 to June 1, 2022. (Representational image: DC)

TS Intermediate results: Unhappy parents, students call up counsellors for help

Many parents said that they have received no support from the board or the institutions, and that students must be given grace marks due to disruptions to the academic session due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (PTI)

Telangana: Errors in Inter evaluations, say experts

There was a huge outcry by parents and students on Tuesday, with many expected toppers getting single-digit or below-average marks. — Representational Image/PTI
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->