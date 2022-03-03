Clash in JEE mains and intermediate exams in AP

VIJAYAWADA: Students are worried over clashing of JEE mains and intermediate examinations in Andhra Pradesh. While intermediate exams have been scheduled from April 8 to April 28, JEE main is being held from April 16 to April 21.

Students taking both these exams are seeking rescheduling of intermediate exams to help students focus on JEE main exams, which are important for their career growth in future.

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released dates for JEE main exams. First phase of JEE mains will be held from April 16 to April 21 and second phase from May 24 to May 29. Inter second year mathematics, botany and civics exams are on April 16, the day on which the first exam of JEE will start.

JEE mains will be held in two sessions from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Inter exams will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

Students N. Vinay and S. Rajesh said usually, intermediate and JEE main exams do not clash with each other. But this time they have.

They said they took coaching for JEE mains but will not be able to attend JEE Mains on April 16 and April 19, which is very disappointing and unfortunate.

Senior intermediate students have sought postponement of inter exams to avoid a clash with JEE exams. Or the inter exams on April 16 and 19 could be rescheduled to later days to help the students.

When contacted, officials said authorities are evaluating the situation. While the first year inter exams will continue, there are chances of rescheduling the second year intermediate exams, so that students could write their JEE mains. They disclosed that a decision in this regard could be taken by the government in a day or two.