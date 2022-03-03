Jobs & Education 03 Mar 2022 Clash in JEE mains a ...
Jobs & Education

Clash in JEE mains and intermediate exams in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 3, 2022, 12:51 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2022, 12:51 am IST
State government is likely to postpone those inter second year exams, which are clashing with JEE mains
Senior intermediate students have sought postponement of inter exams to avoid a clash with JEE exams. (Representational Photo: PTI)
 Senior intermediate students have sought postponement of inter exams to avoid a clash with JEE exams. (Representational Photo: PTI)

VIJAYAWADA: Students are worried over clashing of JEE mains and intermediate examinations in Andhra Pradesh. While intermediate exams have been scheduled from April 8 to April 28, JEE main is being held from April 16 to April 21.

Students taking both these exams are seeking rescheduling of intermediate exams to help students focus on JEE main exams, which are important for their career growth in future.

 

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released dates for JEE main exams. First phase of JEE mains will be held from April 16 to April 21 and second phase from May 24 to May 29. Inter second year mathematics, botany and civics exams are on April 16, the day on which the first exam of JEE will start.

JEE mains will be held in two sessions from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Inter exams will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

Students N. Vinay and S. Rajesh said usually, intermediate and JEE main exams do not clash with each other. But this time they have.

 

They said they took coaching for JEE mains but will not be able to attend JEE Mains on April 16 and April 19, which is very disappointing and unfortunate.

Senior intermediate students have sought postponement of inter exams to avoid a clash with JEE exams. Or the inter exams on April 16 and 19 could be rescheduled to later days to help the students.

When contacted, officials said authorities are evaluating the situation. While the first year inter exams will continue, there are chances of rescheduling the second year intermediate exams, so that students could write their JEE mains. They disclosed that a decision in this regard could be taken by the government in a day or two.

 

...
Tags: joint entrance examination (jee), national testing agency
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Jobs & Education

According to students pursuing studies in Ukraine, their seniors and medical professionals, cost advantage is one of the main reasons for many students who failed to get a medical seat in the government institutions in India to choose universities in Ukraine. (Representational Image/PTI)

Ukraine best, cheapest alternative for medical studies

Osmania University. (DC File Image)

Improper evaluation of exam papers hurts OU students

The plea had sought directions to the CBSE and other education boards to devise alternate modes of assessment. (Photo: PTI/File)

Supreme Court refuses to cancel offline board exams for classes 10, 12

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty (Photo by arrangement)

Kerala education minister releases audio books for Class 10, 12 students



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

Ukraine best, cheapest alternative for medical studies

According to students pursuing studies in Ukraine, their seniors and medical professionals, cost advantage is one of the main reasons for many students who failed to get a medical seat in the government institutions in India to choose universities in Ukraine. (Representational Image/PTI)

Improper evaluation of exam papers hurts OU students

Osmania University. (DC File Image)

Supreme Court refuses to cancel offline board exams for classes 10, 12

The plea had sought directions to the CBSE and other education boards to devise alternate modes of assessment. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kerala education minister releases audio books for Class 10, 12 students

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty (Photo by arrangement)

Several top schools in Hyderabad hike fees by 30 per cent

Some schools have compelled payment of fees by the 15th of every month, failing which would result in termination of all academic facilities. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->