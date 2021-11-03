Balance routine of focused study, key to success: NEET topper Mrinal

Hyderabad: Mrinal Kutteri, who achieved the perfect score and secured the joint all-India first rank in NEET 2021, attributed his success to a balanced routine of focused study and adequate breaks.

“I am not one of those who follow a timetable. They don’t work for me. I take breaks every once in a while,” he said on Tuesday during a felicitation ceremony by Aakash Institute in the city. The institute rewarded him with a cheque of Rs 21 lakh. Kutteri, of Malkajgiri in the city, scored 720 out of 720.

“I got into the habit of studying intensely for about 45 minutes at a time and taking a break of 10-15 minutes. This proved to be productive,,” Kutteri said.

He said he would like to join All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, his dream college.

K. Seshagiri Raju, deputy director of Aakash Institute, said the management was proud to have achieved the top rank from Telangana state for the first time.

Elsewhere, 241 students from the state-run social welfare residential schools secured all-India ranks in NEET, a massive jump from last year’s tally of 135. Besides, several other students stand a chance to secure admission into the BDS course.

What winners say

DC spoke to some students from social welfare schools who have scored high ranks in NEET.

I am thrilled at the thought of becoming a doctor. Hard work, proper planning and a lot of mock tests helped me in securing 559 marks in NEET. I want to pursue nephrology as a specialisation.

D. Spandana, all-India SC category rank 949, Cherlapalem village, Mahbubabad district.

My uncle died of blood cancer as we couldn’t afford to get treatment. I would like to specialise in oncology and help cancer patients. No patient should die prematurely due to lack of money and timely treatment.

S. Archana, All India SC category rank 1021, Wanaparthi district

I wouldn’t have dreamt of cracking NEET had the government not provided me free long-term coaching for the exam. I want to serve people and I think that will be a huge honour for me.

M. Samuel, all India BC category rank 7252, Jawaharnagar, Medchal district

I had decided to become a doctor when I lost my father at a young age. Poverty taught me several lessons, and no one should die due to lack of money. Today, my dream has become a reality.

K. Neha, all India SC category rank 3287, Lingotam village, Nagarkurnool district