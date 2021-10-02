Jobs & Education 02 Oct 2021 Srikakulam boy tops ...
Jobs & Education

Srikakulam boy tops in APICET

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 2, 2021, 8:30 am IST
Updated Oct 2, 2021, 8:38 am IST
Of the 38,115 students who had appeared for APICET, 17,678 men and 17,111 women had cleared the test
He said that they were inviting online objections on the preliminary key and so far 390 objections were raised. The final key committee has accepted 30 objections out of 1,700 questions. — Representational image/PTI
 He said that they were inviting online objections on the preliminary key and so far 390 objections were raised. The final key committee has accepted 30 objections out of 1,700 questions. — Representational image/PTI

VIJAYAWADA: Malapalli Ramakrishna from Srikakulam district with 154 marks topped APICET-2021, which recorded 91.27 pass percentage, the results of which, and that of APECET-2021, were declared here on Friday.

Releasing the results, minister for education Adimulapu Suresh said that of 38,115 students who had appeared for APICET, 17,678 men and 17,111 women had cleared the test.

 

He said that they were inviting online objections on the preliminary key and so far 390 objections were raised. The final key committee has accepted 30 objections out of 1,700 questions.

Results are available on https://sche.ap.gov.in.

The top 10 rankers in the APICET-2021 include: 1. Malapalli Ramakrishna (Srikakulam district) 154 marks; 2. Bandai Lokesh (Anantapur); 3. Thenela Venkatesh (Vizianagaram); 4. Alli Likhith (Chittoor); 5. Sheik Sameeulla (Chittoor); 6. Ch. Sai Manikanta Kumar (Guntur); 7. MJT Vaishnavi (Chittoor); 8. S. Soma Sekhar (Prakasam); 9. Bethi Sai Phani Surendra (Visakhapatnam) and 10. Karanam Chandana (Chittoor).

 

As regards APECET-2021, out of 32,318 who had appeared, 29,904 qualified for a 92.53 pass percentage.

...
Tags: apicet-2021 results
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 02 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Jobs & Education

A batch of petitions was filed alleging irregularities in evaluation of answer scripts of Group-1 main exams including digital mode of evaluation. — DC file photo

High Court asks APPSC to evaluate Group-1 main answer scripts manually in 3 months

“We are planning to introduce online examinations from next semester across all engineering colleges of both affiliated and constituent colleges of the university, JNTU-A vice chancellor Prof. Ranga Janardhan said. — www.jntua.ac.in.

JNTU-A planning online semester exams

Be it the financial situation due to the pandemic or the fees being charged by private schools even for online classes, parents find it justified to send their kids to public schools. — Representational image/DC

Government schools preferred over private post covid-19

Reddy said students from Backward Classes, OBC category, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and physically challenged categories can avail these reservations as per prescribed norms. — DC Image

TS locals get 5 % more quota in Nalsar varsity



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

Jobs remain a distant dream as AP government skips notifications

The SLPRB was now engaged in the exercise and the actual notification of jobs might take some more time, he added. (Representational image: PTI photo)

JNTU-A planning online semester exams

“We are planning to introduce online examinations from next semester across all engineering colleges of both affiliated and constituent colleges of the university, JNTU-A vice chancellor Prof. Ranga Janardhan said. — www.jntua.ac.in.

Andhra Education Minister releases results of AP ICET, AP ECET exams

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh releasing test results. (ANI Photo)

Delay in admission process leaves students in Catch-22 situation

Many private colleges and autonomous institutions from Chennai and Bengaluru reportedly attracted and also mounted pressure on parents by creating an artificial demand. Representational Image. (PTI)

IT companies in Hyderabad likely to reopen offices by January next

Both government officials and IT employees say that they have not heard of any company advising its employees for vaccination or asking them to come to office from October 4. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->