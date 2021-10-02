Srikakulam boy tops in APICET

He said that they were inviting online objections on the preliminary key and so far 390 objections were raised. The final key committee has accepted 30 objections out of 1,700 questions. — Representational image/PTI

VIJAYAWADA: Malapalli Ramakrishna from Srikakulam district with 154 marks topped APICET-2021, which recorded 91.27 pass percentage, the results of which, and that of APECET-2021, were declared here on Friday.

Releasing the results, minister for education Adimulapu Suresh said that of 38,115 students who had appeared for APICET, 17,678 men and 17,111 women had cleared the test.

He said that they were inviting online objections on the preliminary key and so far 390 objections were raised. The final key committee has accepted 30 objections out of 1,700 questions.

Results are available on https://sche.ap.gov.in.

The top 10 rankers in the APICET-2021 include: 1. Malapalli Ramakrishna (Srikakulam district) 154 marks; 2. Bandai Lokesh (Anantapur); 3. Thenela Venkatesh (Vizianagaram); 4. Alli Likhith (Chittoor); 5. Sheik Sameeulla (Chittoor); 6. Ch. Sai Manikanta Kumar (Guntur); 7. MJT Vaishnavi (Chittoor); 8. S. Soma Sekhar (Prakasam); 9. Bethi Sai Phani Surendra (Visakhapatnam) and 10. Karanam Chandana (Chittoor).

As regards APECET-2021, out of 32,318 who had appeared, 29,904 qualified for a 92.53 pass percentage.