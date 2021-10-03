Refresher courses to bridge learning gap among students in Telangana

Student's learning can be assessed when they attend school. Attendance percentage in schools, where all sections have started, is only about 40. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

HYDERABAD: A huge learning gap is being seen among students who are returning to schools post the Coronavirus pandemic, after teachers assessed them for a fortnight when they began attending offline classes.

Evaluations have shown a drastic drop in the skills of language reading and writing English, Hindi, Telugu and Urdu among students of primary and secondary classes. Students of Classes 8 and 9 have no clarity about new concepts of maths, which are essential for problem solving.

Only 60 per cent of students are attending Classes 8 and 9. Those who are continuing with online classes are off the radar for now. Their learning can be assessed when they attend school.

Attendance percentage in schools, where all sections have started, is only about 40.

Uma Prabhakar, teacher with a private school in Yapral, said, "We are now realising that students of higher classes are not clear about concepts, as they had not clarified their doubts during the online classes. Now, they are saying taht learning has become very difficult for them.”

The teacher said that the students would like to learn again what they have missed out. “These students are being separately coached on one-to-one basis or in groups of about five students."

To remove learning gaps, bridge courses are being designed to improve basic reading, writing and arithmetic skills, apart from strengthening problem-solving, logic, reasoning and writing skills.

Dr Syed Shafiuddin Aijaz, director of Shangrila English High School, said of the learning gap: “It has made us all completely re-think. We had a meeting with parents to make them understand that it is a difficult task to complete the curriculum without bridge courses. Participation of parents is important to ensure that students cope while their learning gap is being bridged in a planned manner."

Understandably, this has increased the burden on both teachers and students. Many in higher classes are trying hard, as they have the pressure of facing exams in November. With pre-board exams scheduled by CBSE schools for Classes 10 to 12, thrust is on secured grades in the November 2021 exams.

These are being held after exams had previously been postponed in March and May due to pandemic. A new academic calendar has been evolved for the purpose.

Bridge classes have become a challenge for students who took their online classes easy. They are hoping for another year of automatic promotions.