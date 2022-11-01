YSR university: Call to avoid trouble for students over change in health varsity name

The students suggested that the university mention both the old and new names in their marks memos, provisional and original certificates and other papers being issued for the coming four to five years from now. — DC File Image

Vijayawada: With the change of name of NTR university of health sciences as YSR health university, students pursuing medical and paramedical courses there have appealed to the university and the state government to initiate steps to ensure those going for higher studies elsewhere and abroad are not affected by this change.

The students suggested that the university mention both the old and new names in their marks memos, provisional and original certificates and other papers being issued for the coming four to five years from now.

They are afraid that the foreign universities and health institutions, in special, will take time to know about the change of name. A special mention of the change in the name in certificates would avoid confusion and allow admission or recruitment process carry forward without any hindrance, they say.

Students in the middle of their medical and paramedical courses will get their certificates with old name of the university in some memos and certificates and new name in some other memos and certificates. Such a situation or trouble thereof, may be avoided, the students plead.

They are also appealing to the university to set up a Help Desk by keeping senior executives who can deal with queries during verification of certificates for higher studies and employment of the students from the university, from other states and abroad, and positively respond to queries via online communication in this respect.

They caution that any delay in providing prompt response during verification of credentials of the students and job seekers, over the name change, will cause more delay to get through the process of verification of certificates and they may even lose the opportunities for study and jobs abroad.

The students expect of the state government to notify, in normal course, the name change to the National Medical Commission, ICMR, state medical councils and to all other medical and health institutions.

AP Junior Doctors’ Association president Dr J. Jeshwanth said, “Appropriate steps are required on the change of name of the health university, so as to avoid any trouble to the students pursuing medical and paramedical courses or other studies and employment especially in foreign institutions.”