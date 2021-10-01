Jobs & Education 01 Oct 2021 TS locals get 5 % mo ...
Jobs & Education

TS locals get 5 % more quota in Nalsar varsity

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 1, 2021, 11:51 pm IST
Updated Oct 1, 2021, 11:51 pm IST
Minister Indrakaran Reddy introduced ‘The National Academy of Legal Studies and Research University (Amendment) Bill 2021’ in the House
Reddy said students from Backward Classes, OBC category, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and physically challenged categories can avail these reservations as per prescribed norms. — DC Image
 Reddy said students from Backward Classes, OBC category, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and physically challenged categories can avail these reservations as per prescribed norms. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: Natives of Telangana will get an additional five per cent seats in the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research University (Nalsar), Hyderabad, one of the prestigious law universities, located in Shamirpet on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The state Assembly passed a Bill to amend the Nalsar Act, 1998 to increase reservations to Telangana locals from 20 per cent to 25 per cent from the new academic year 2022-23.

 

Minister for law A. Indrakaran Reddy introduced ‘The National Academy of Legal Studies and Research University (Amendment) Bill 2021’ in the House on Friday. The House adopted the Bill unanimously through a voice vote. The minister stated that amendments were made to the Nalsar Act to extend reservations to not just locals but also ensure that all reserved quota students get their due share.

Reddy said students from Backward Classes, OBC category, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and physically challenged categories can avail these reservations as per prescribed norms. He added that there had been a long pending demand from various quarters to enhance reservations for locals in Nalsar since it was set up in 1998 and this was achieved after the formation of Telangana state due to the efforts of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

 

"Our Chief Minister was keen on enhancing reservations for locals so that more and more youth from Telangana get the opportunity to pursue higher studies in Nalsar, which is considered as one of the top law universities in the country.

Accordingly, the Nalsar Act was amended to benefit students from our state," Reddy said.

...
Tags: nalsar, nalsar amendment bill, 5% quota telangana natives
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Jobs & Education

The SLPRB was now engaged in the exercise and the actual notification of jobs might take some more time, he added. (Representational image: PTI photo)

Jobs remain a distant dream as AP government skips notifications

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh releasing test results. (ANI Photo)

Andhra Education Minister releases results of AP ICET, AP ECET exams

Many private colleges and autonomous institutions from Chennai and Bengaluru reportedly attracted and also mounted pressure on parents by creating an artificial demand. Representational Image. (PTI)

Delay in admission process leaves students in Catch-22 situation

Both government officials and IT employees say that they have not heard of any company advising its employees for vaccination or asking them to come to office from October 4. (DC)

IT companies in Hyderabad likely to reopen offices by January next



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

Jobs remain a distant dream as AP government skips notifications

The SLPRB was now engaged in the exercise and the actual notification of jobs might take some more time, he added. (Representational image: PTI photo)

Andhra Education Minister releases results of AP ICET, AP ECET exams

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh releasing test results. (ANI Photo)

Delay in admission process leaves students in Catch-22 situation

Many private colleges and autonomous institutions from Chennai and Bengaluru reportedly attracted and also mounted pressure on parents by creating an artificial demand. Representational Image. (PTI)

IT companies in Hyderabad likely to reopen offices by January next

Both government officials and IT employees say that they have not heard of any company advising its employees for vaccination or asking them to come to office from October 4. (DC)

Plea in SC seeks cancellation of NEET-UG 2021 exam

Several NEET-UG aspirants, who moved the top court, sought directions for conducting a fresh exam and stay on the declaration of results NEET-UG 2021 till the current plea is disposed of. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->