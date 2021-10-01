TS locals get 5 % more quota in Nalsar varsity

Reddy said students from Backward Classes, OBC category, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and physically challenged categories can avail these reservations as per prescribed norms. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: Natives of Telangana will get an additional five per cent seats in the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research University (Nalsar), Hyderabad, one of the prestigious law universities, located in Shamirpet on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The state Assembly passed a Bill to amend the Nalsar Act, 1998 to increase reservations to Telangana locals from 20 per cent to 25 per cent from the new academic year 2022-23.

Minister for law A. Indrakaran Reddy introduced ‘The National Academy of Legal Studies and Research University (Amendment) Bill 2021’ in the House on Friday. The House adopted the Bill unanimously through a voice vote. The minister stated that amendments were made to the Nalsar Act to extend reservations to not just locals but also ensure that all reserved quota students get their due share.

Reddy said students from Backward Classes, OBC category, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and physically challenged categories can avail these reservations as per prescribed norms. He added that there had been a long pending demand from various quarters to enhance reservations for locals in Nalsar since it was set up in 1998 and this was achieved after the formation of Telangana state due to the efforts of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

"Our Chief Minister was keen on enhancing reservations for locals so that more and more youth from Telangana get the opportunity to pursue higher studies in Nalsar, which is considered as one of the top law universities in the country.

Accordingly, the Nalsar Act was amended to benefit students from our state," Reddy said.