State govts to continue analysing Covid situation as schools reopen: Govt

ANI
Published Sep 1, 2021, 7:53 pm IST
Updated Sep 1, 2021, 7:53 pm IST
The Education Ministry, Sarkar said, has sent a list of 13 advisories to all the states and Union Territories since May last year
Subhash Sarkar, the Union Minister of State for Education. (ANI Photo)
 Subhash Sarkar, the Union Minister of State for Education. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Hailing the various states' decision of reopening schools, Subhash Sarkar, the Union Minister of State for Education, on Wednesday said that the Covid-19 situation will continue to be analysed by the state governments for necessary action.

"I hope the states which have a higher number of Covid-19 cases will analyse the situation properly and take the required decisions in future," Sarkar told ANI.

 

The schools across India were closed in March 2020 when the Coronavirus reached India and the government announced lockdown to stem the spread of the virus but the online classes continued.

At least six states in India recently announced the gradual reopening of in-person schooling with proper hygiene and Covid measures. However, the vaccination for children is expected to begin next month.

Sarkar expressed hope that the inoculation will lead to the state governments further relaxing the Covid-induced restrictions, making more students to step into their classrooms as most schools have reopened with 50 per cent capacity on alternate days.

 

"I hope students and parents will welcome the reopening of schools," the minister said.

The Education Ministry, Sarkar said, has sent a list of 13 advisories to all the states and Union Territories since May last year, which West Bengal did not follow.

"I hope West Bengal also come forward and think about following those advisories soon," he added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has often differed with the central government policies on the Covid-19 situation in the country and often accused the Centre of providing lesser vaccines to her state.

 

On Tuesday, at least 25 people were injured when a huge crowd of beneficiaries gathered at a Covid vaccination centre in Jalpaiguri and a stampede followed soon after. The injured had to be hospitalised.

"The West Bengal government should apologise for the incident that happened at the vaccination center in Jalpaiguri district.. The central government is providing Covid vaccines free of charge in enough quantity," he added.

...
