Jobs & Education 01 Sep 2021 Amazon to hire 55,00 ...
Jobs & Education

Amazon to hire 55,000 IT professionals globally, job fair starts September 15

REUTERS
Published Sep 1, 2021, 8:15 pm IST
Updated Sep 1, 2021, 8:15 pm IST
Already the second-biggest private employer in the United States, Amazon brought on more than 500,000 people in 2020
Of the more than 55,000 jobs Jassy announced, over 40,000 will be in the United States, while others will be in countries such as India, Germany and Japan. (AFP Photo)
 Of the more than 55,000 jobs Jassy announced, over 40,000 will be in the United States, while others will be in countries such as India, Germany and Japan. (AFP Photo)

Amazon.com Inc is planning to hire 55,000 people for corporate and technology roles globally in the coming months, Chief Executive Andy Jassy told Reuters.

That’s equal to more than a third of Google’s headcount as of June 30, and close to all of Facebook’s.

 

Jassy, in his first press interview since he ascended to Amazon’s top post in July, said the company needed more firepower to keep up with demand in retail, the cloud and advertising, among other businesses. He said the company's new bet to launch satellites into orbit to widen broadband access, called Project Kuiper https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-amazon-broadband/taking-on-spacex-amazon-to-invest-10-billion-in-satellite-broadband-plan-idUSKCN24V3F2, would require a lot of new hires, too.

With Amazon's annual job fair scheduled to begin Sept. 15, Jassy hopes now is a good time for recruiting. “There are so many jobs during the pandemic that have been displaced or have been altered, and there are so many people who are thinking about different and new jobs,” said Jassy, who cited a U.S. survey from PwC that 65% of workers wanted a new gig.

 

“It’s part of what we think makes ‘Career Day https://www.amazoncareerday.com ’ so timely and so useful,” he said. The new hires would represent a 20% increase in Amazon's tech and corporate staff, who currently number around 275,000 globally, the company said.

Amazon’s move, only the latest hiring spree on which it has embarked, follows a period of heightened scrutiny of its labor practices and opposition by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. Earlier this year, a failed effort by some staff in Alabama to organize put on display Amazon’s taxing warehouse work and its aggressive stance against unions. In that battle’s aftermath, Jeff Bezos, the CEO whom Jassy succeeded, said Amazon needed a better vision for employees.

 

Asked how he might change Amazon’s demanding workplace culture, Jassy said its heavy focus on customers and inventiveness set it up for improvements.

“Everybody at the company has the freedom - and really, the expectation - to critically look at how it can be better and then invent ways to make it better.”

The positions Amazon is marketing include engineering, research science and robotics roles, postings that are largely new to the company rather than jobs others quit, it said.

In a reopening U.S. economy, and tightening labor market, some companies have struggled to fill vacancies and balance remote and in-person work. It was unclear how many of the Amazon jobs - such as for competitive engineering hires - have been open for some time.

 

Amazon, which earlier touted an "office-centric culture," later dialed back its vision and offered workers the opportunity to spend just three days a week at its offices in person starting next year.

Already the second-biggest private employer in the United States, Amazon brought on more than 500,000 people in 2020, largely in warehouse and delivery operations. That area has had significant turnover.

The company is investing heavily in building more warehouses and boosting pay to attract workers, in order to catch up to strong demand from shoppers seeking products delivered to their homes. Jassy said Amazon has been "very competitive on the compensation side." He said, "We've led the way in the $15 minimum wage," and for some states on average that "really, the starting salary is $17 an hour."

 

Of the more than 55,000 jobs Jassy announced, over 40,000 will be in the United States, while others will be in countries such as India, Germany and Japan.

Amazon previously promised a big tech hiring binge in 2017, when it sought a location for its second headquarters. Officials at cities and states across North America fawned on the company for its jobs and tax dollars.

Arlington, Virginia, the “HQ2” contest winner that so far has a small fraction of the 25,000 roles Amazon has promised it over a decade, currently has about 2,800 openings. The city of Bellevue where Amazon is growing near its hometown Seattle has another 2,000.

 

The career fair will be global. That's after Amazon saw 22,000 people tune in last year from India, among other locales outside the United States, Jassy said.

...
Tags: amazon, job fair, it jobs, andy jassy, job market


Latest From Jobs & Education

Subhash Sarkar, the Union Minister of State for Education. (ANI Photo)

State govts to continue analysing Covid situation as schools reopen: Govt

All schools, government and private, are opening on September 1 and teachers would take classes from the classrooms. Representational Image. (PTI)

Parents heave a sigh of relief after Telangana High Court order

Telangana High Court. (PTI)

Telangana High Court stays GO on reopening of schools from today

Caption: Hyderabad DEO R. Rohini with teachers at the Raj Bhavan School. (Photo:By arrangement)

Schools cannot force indemnity forms from parents: Hyderabad DEO



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

State govts to continue analysing Covid situation as schools reopen: Govt

Subhash Sarkar, the Union Minister of State for Education. (ANI Photo)

Parents heave a sigh of relief after Telangana High Court order

All schools, government and private, are opening on September 1 and teachers would take classes from the classrooms. Representational Image. (PTI)

Telangana High Court stays GO on reopening of schools from today

Telangana High Court. (PTI)

Schools cannot force indemnity forms from parents: Hyderabad DEO

Caption: Hyderabad DEO R. Rohini with teachers at the Raj Bhavan School. (Photo:By arrangement)

AP restores marks system for SSC exams

This is being done on coming to know of the difficulties being faced for admission into higher classes and employment, since a large number of students are securing similar grades. (DC Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->