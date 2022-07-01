Telangana: SSC results boost students’ spirits with high GPAs

Hyderabad: Class 10 students were an elated lot, as 90 per cent of them cleared the SSC examinations and 11,343 of them scored a GPA of 10 in the results declared on Thursday.

Of the total perfect scores, private schools accounted for 9,484 of them, followed by BC welfare schools (408), social welfare schools (327) and Zilla Parishad schools (326), among others.

Most schools said that they secured a pass percentage of at least an 80, and students failed by just a mark or two in a maximum of two subjects each.

A total of 5,04,398 students took the exams held between June 2 and June 11.

“After Covid, students were very stressed and were unable to concentrate. They were not aware about the new paper pattern as well. The students only prepared properly two months before the exams, in April and May, which was very useful to them,” said R. Sharada, headmistress of Govt Girls High School, Majeedia, Masab Tank.

While most teachers credited students for their hard work amid the pandemic, a few said that the corrections were probably lenient as students scored higher than their pre-finals. The syllabus was also cut by 30 per cent due to the pandemic.

Further, a few teachers also called for a reduction of the number of exams from 9-10 to six, to reduce the burden on students.

Y. Shekhar Rao, the president of Telangana recognised schools management association, said, “The 30 per cent reduction in syllabus was a great move by the government that helped students pass with flying colours.”

However, a few schools were not aware of the declaration of results even three hours after the declaration of results. A headmaster of a government school said that there was a lack of communication to a few schools, due to which they remained unaware of it.

The results of a few candidates are withheld for want of certain information from the school, camp or centre. These cases will be finalised and results will be released soon, officials said.