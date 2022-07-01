  
Jobs & Education 01 Jul 2022 Telangana: SSC resul ...
Jobs & Education

Telangana: SSC results boost students’ spirits with high GPAs

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | BANSARI TRIVEDI J
Published Jul 1, 2022, 12:16 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2022, 12:16 am IST
Results of a few candidates withheld for want of certain information from the school, camp or centre
Tenth class students of Chaitanya School celebrate after the results were announced. (DC Image/S. Surender Reddy)
 Tenth class students of Chaitanya School celebrate after the results were announced. (DC Image/S. Surender Reddy)

Hyderabad: Class 10 students were an elated lot, as 90 per cent of them cleared the SSC examinations and 11,343 of them scored a GPA of 10 in the results declared on Thursday.

Of the total perfect scores, private schools accounted for 9,484 of them, followed by BC welfare schools (408), social welfare schools (327) and Zilla Parishad schools (326), among others.

Most schools said that they secured a pass percentage of at least an 80, and students failed by just a mark or two in a maximum of two subjects each.

A total of 5,04,398 students took the exams held between June 2 and June 11.

“After Covid, students were very stressed and were unable to concentrate. They were not aware about the new paper pattern as well. The students only prepared properly two months before the exams, in April and May, which was very useful to them,” said R. Sharada, headmistress of Govt Girls High School, Majeedia, Masab Tank.

While most teachers credited students for their hard work amid the pandemic, a few said that the corrections were probably lenient as students scored higher than their pre-finals. The syllabus was also cut by 30 per cent due to the pandemic.

Further, a few teachers also called for a reduction of the number of exams from 9-10 to six, to reduce the burden on students.

Y. Shekhar Rao, the president of Telangana recognised schools management association, said, “The 30 per cent reduction in syllabus was a great move by the government that helped students pass with flying colours.”

However, a few schools were not aware of the declaration of results even three hours after the declaration of results. A headmaster of a government school said that there was a lack of communication to a few schools, due to which they remained unaware of it. 

The results of a few candidates are withheld for want of certain information from the school, camp or centre. These cases will be finalised and results will be released soon, officials said.

...
Tags: ssc examination
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Jobs & Education

Telangana SSC examinations were conducted across the state from May 23 to June 1, 2022. (Representational image: DC)

Telangana SSC results out, over 90 per cent students passed

Many parents said that they have received no support from the board or the institutions, and that students must be given grace marks due to disruptions to the academic session due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (PTI)

TS Intermediate results: Unhappy parents, students call up counsellors for help

There was a huge outcry by parents and students on Tuesday, with many expected toppers getting single-digit or below-average marks. — Representational Image/PTI

Telangana: Errors in Inter evaluations, say experts

Dharahasini The daughter of a retired government teacher and a homemaker (DC)

Tribal girl tops BPC exam, takes first steps towards doctor dream



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

Telangana SSC results out, over 90 per cent students passed

Telangana SSC examinations were conducted across the state from May 23 to June 1, 2022. (Representational image: DC)

TS Intermediate results: Unhappy parents, students call up counsellors for help

Many parents said that they have received no support from the board or the institutions, and that students must be given grace marks due to disruptions to the academic session due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (PTI)

Telangana: Errors in Inter evaluations, say experts

There was a huge outcry by parents and students on Tuesday, with many expected toppers getting single-digit or below-average marks. — Representational Image/PTI

Andhra Pradesh to distribute tabs to students in September

The chief minister asked officials to work out how to put digital screens and boards to optimum use. — DC Image/C. Narayana Rao

Parents unhappy with evaluations despite syllabus cut, flood psychologists with calls

Experts cited a lack of understanding of students’ interests for poor marks and called for identifying their interests during formative years in school.— Representational image/DC
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->