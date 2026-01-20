Virtusa Earns Great Place to Work-Certified™ Recognition Across 7 Countries

India: Virtusa Corporation, a global product and platform engineering services company, has been recognized as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization across seven countries: Australia, Canada, India, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States for the fourth consecutive year. This recognition underscores Virtusa’s sustained commitment to fostering a high-trust, inclusive, and people-first workplace across its global operations.

The Great Place to Work® certification is awarded following a rigorous, independent assessment based on employee feedback and people practices for organizations with 1,000+ employees. Virtusa’s recognition reflects consistent employee sentiment around trust, leadership, collaboration, and a strong sense of belonging across diverse geographies and teams.

Over the years, Virtusa has continued to invest in leadership development, learning and skilling programs, employee well-being initiatives, and meaningful career growth opportunities worldwide. These efforts are designed to support an environment where employees feel empowered to contribute, collaborate, and grow—reinforced by people practices grounded in fairness, development, and shared accountability.

Commenting on the recognition, Lori Mullane, Chief People Officer, Virtusa Corporation, said, “Being recognized as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization for the fourth consecutive year across multiple countries is a meaningful affirmation of the culture our teams have built together. It reflects our continued focus on creating a workplace rooted in trust, inclusion, and shared growth, where people feel supported to do their best work and grow with the organization.”

Venkatesan Vijayaraghavan, Chief Operating Officer, Virtusa Corporation, said, “As Virtusa continues to grow across markets, maintaining consistency in the employee experience across regions remains a key focus. This recognition reflects our continued emphasis on supporting our people through shared ways of working, opportunities for growth and development, and an environment that enables meaningful contribution as the organization evolves.”

Virtusa continues to evolve its workplace practices to support employees at different stages of their careers, spanning capability development, continuous learning, well-being support, and flexible ways of working. As the organization grows across regions and markets, maintaining a culture shaped by trust, collaboration, and shared progress remains central to Virtusa’s people philosophy.