Two-Day Job Fair in Bengaluru On February 26

Bengaluru: The State Government is bringing more than 500 companies at a single platform by holding a two-day job fair “Yuva Samruddhi” with an aim to fill-up over a lakh vacancies and the job fair will be held at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru city on February 26 and 27 in which reputed national and international companies will take part. The job fair will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Those attending the job fair in Bengaluru will be served food for free and free buses services will be made available for the candidates coming from various districts of the State and they will be ferried to the venue from Kempegowda Bus Station, Railway Station and Shantinagar Bus Station.

At a joint press conference in Bengaluru, Minister for Skill Development and Medical Education Dr Sharan prakash Patil said over 31,000 candidates have registered online for their registration at the job fair and stated that “The job fair will be the right place for the job seekers to find their jobs as per their qualification.”

More than 500 companies both national and international will set-up over 600 stalls and experts and executives from the participating companies will be at the spot to help candidates by providing them with needed information. All registered candidates coming for the job fair will get messages alerts to visit particular stalls

Patil said the job fair was the initiative of the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and stated that no State in the country had held such huge job fairs. Such a huge job fair in the State was last organised when S.M. Krishna was the Chief Minister from 1999 to 2004. Those candidates who fail to get jobs at the job fair, Patil said, adequate training will be imparted and equip them for the jobs in the coming days. The training will be provided by experts in the field.

Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology Priyank Kharge asked the job seekers to make best use of the opportunity and stated that not only jobs will be provided but also impart skills to the candidates.