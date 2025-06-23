Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation Offers Free Data Engineer Course for Unemployed Youth

Hyderabad: In a bid to provide valuable career opportunities to the youth of Telangana, Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation, Telangana, is launching a FREE Data Engineer course for the unemployed youth under the Sri Sathya Sai Skill Development Program.



The course is open to all 2022-2025 passed-out graduates holding degrees in BSc, MSc, B.Tech, M.Tech, or MCA. The 90-day intensive Data Engineering course provides the unemployed graduates with comprehensive training in Basic & Advanced Python, SQL, BI tool along with soft skills and career counselling.



Interested candidates can register now at www.sethu.ai or call 9052372023 for more information. Classes will be offline at Sathya Sai Skill Center, Hyderabad.

As part of the program, successful candidates will also receive placement assistance upon completion of the course, helping them transition into fulfilling careers in data engineering.