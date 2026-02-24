LinkedIn Lists 5 Skills Stacks You Need To Stand Out in Your Career

For many young professionals, the hardest part of job hunting is knowing what to learn next. According to new LinkedIn data, 38% of Indian job seekers say they feel unprepared for how rapidly technology is changing the skills required for today’s roles. To help job seekers focus on what will actually improve their employability, LinkedIn’s Skills on the Rise 2026 spotlights five fast-growing skill stacks across organisations and industries – AI & automation, data & analytics, IT & cybersecurity, business & growth, and people & leadership.

LinkedIn data shows that 46% of recruiters across the globe now rely on skills data to fill roles. Yet, 74% of recruiters in India say finding qualified talent is harder than ever. Professionals who can work with AI tools, interpret and apply data, understand digital systems and drive operational efficiency are seeing stronger demand across industries. But technical capability alone is not the differentiator. As teams become more cross-functional and AI-enabled, collaboration, stakeholder management and project leadership are emerging as the people skills that turn technical knowledge into measurable impact.

Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn Career Expert and India Senior Managing Editor, said: “For years, young professionals were told to specialise. In 2026, that rule is changing. The candidates getting noticed today aren’t just specialists, they’re skill stackers. They know how to work with AI, make sense of data, improve how work gets done, and most importantly, collaborate across teams. That combination signals adaptability. And in a job market that is changing this quickly, adaptability is what gets you hired and promoted. If you want to improve your odds in this market, stop chasing isolated skills and build your unique skills stack and make it your competitive edge.”

AI & Automation: productivity is the new baseline

Professionals who can integrate AI into everyday workflows are better positioned to deliver measurable speed and scale. While skills such as workflow automation, LLMOps, AutoML and API integration are popular in engineering and IT roles, Prompt engineering now appears prominently across HR, marketing, sales and consulting, signalling that AI fluency is moving into core business functions.

Data & Analytics: insight must translate Into action

Employers are prioritising professionals who can move beyond analysis to application by extracting insight, communicating it clearly and using it to guide real decisions. Data capability is showing up most visibly in the engineering function, where querying is rising as a core skill. In IT, data storytelling is seeing greater demand. Data-driven decision-making is also becoming a core skill across non-core-tech functions such as business development, sales, consulting, HR, education and marketing.

IT & Cybersecurity: scale requires resilience

As digital operations expand, professionals who can secure, monitor and strengthen technology environments are becoming central to sustainable growth. Cybersecurity is critical to engineering and information technology functions, while cloud infrastructure is gaining traction in consulting roles that support enterprise digital transformation. Alongside these, skills such as IT automation, incident management, real-time monitoring and threat detection reflect the growing emphasis on system stability as organisations scale AI and cloud platforms.

Business & Growth: efficiency drives competitive advantage

Employers are rewarding professionals who can drive growth while improving how work gets done. Relationship management is seeing growing demand in business development and sales, while negotiation remains a core capability in revenue-facing roles. Process optimisation is emerging across business development, sales, engineering, information technology, consulting and finance functions, signalling a wider shift toward operational efficiency. Visual storytelling is also gaining traction in marketing, arts and design, education and business development.

People & Leadership: collaboration multiples business impact

Collaboration is appearing consistently across business development, sales, engineering, education, arts and design, information technology, consulting, HR, finance and marketing. That breadth of job functions reflects a broader shift in how teams operate. As work becomes more AI-enabled and cross-functional, the ability to align people, manage complexity and deliver outcomes collectively is becoming a defining employability advantage.

To support professionals in building these in-demand skills, LinkedIn has made select LinkedIn Learning courses available for free, until March 31, 2026, which include AI agents for everyday professionals, learning data analytics, stakeholder management for leaders and managers, and more.

Here are this year’s Skills on the Rise in India:

AI & Automation

Prompt Engineering

Workflow Automation

Large Language Model Operations (LLMOps)

Automated Machine Learning (AutoML)

Application Programming Interface (API)

Data & Analytics

Querying

Database Optimisation

Data Analysis

Data Storytelling

Data Ethics

IT & Cybersecurity

Cloud Infrastructure

IT Automation

Incident Management

Real-Time Monitoring

Threat Detection

Business & Growth

Relationship Management

GTM & Growth Strategy

Operational Efficiency (or Process Optimisation)

Negotiation

Visual Storytelling & Communication

People & Leadership

Collaboration

Team Management

Stakeholder Management

Budget Management

Project Management