List of Jobs on Rise in Hyderabad

Professionals in Hyderabad, the rising tech hub of India, are willing to make bold career moves despite economic uncertainty. New research from LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, has revealed that over 9 in 10 (92%) of professionals in Hyderabad are considering a new job in 2024.As AI accelerates the pace of skill-change, LinkedIn data shows that skills for jobs in India have changed by 30% since 2015. By 2030, they are expected to change by 65%, globally. Amidst these shifts, job hunting can be challenging, but professionals in Hyderabad are determined. To stand apart from the crowd, 77% of professionals in the city are trying new ways to succeed in their job search. 86% are exploring new ways to present their resume/CV to recruiters (e.g., video format, digital resume), while a similar share (86%) are spending more time on online courses/learning to acquire new skills. They are also keen on using AI with 81% of professionals saying it can help make their job search more efficient and productive.To help professionals invest their energies in the right direction, LinkedIn has revealed the list of Jobs on the Rise in Hyderabad:1. Sales Development Representative2. Assurance Associate3. Legal Analyst4. Recruiter5. Tax Associate6. Customer Success Manager7. Growth Manager8. Site Reliability Engineer9. Learning and Development Manager10. Back End DeveloperWith 95% of recruiters in India planning to welcome new talent this year, LinkedIn wants to help them find the right candidates and equip their workforce with skills of the future. To that end, LinkedIn has piloted new generative AI tools:: LinkedIn’s new AI-assisted recruiting experience makes hiring more efficient and easy so talent leaders can focus on strategic, people-centric work. Hirers can use natural language search prompts like - "" - and LinkedIn’s AI models, paired with unique insights from over 1 billion professionals, 67.1 million companies and 41,000 skills on LinkedIn can infer the type of candidate the hirer is looking for and provide higher-quality candidate recommendations from a much wider pool of candidates.