India’s Graduate Employability Jumps 20% in a Decade

India is undergoing a silent yet powerful transformation in employability, reshaping its workforce and positioning itself as a global talent hub. A decade ago, only one in three graduates were considered job-ready. Today, the figure has climbed to 55%—a 20-point leap in just 10 years, according to the India Skills Report 2025.

A Decade of Change

The report shows employability rising three percentage points in the last year alone. This momentum is driven by the New Education Policy (NEP 2020), government skilling and digital initiatives, and closer ties between academia and industry. Together, these reforms are ensuring graduates are both theoretically strong and practically skilled.

Internships have emerged as a key enabler. Nearly 93% of students surveyed expressed interest in gaining hands-on experience, reflecting a shift away from purely academic learning. The government’s recently launched Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme (PMIS), with a budget of Rs 800 crore in FY 2024–25, will offer 1.25 lakh internships in its pilot phase, providing structured industry exposure at scale.

Nirmal Singh, CEO, Wheebox