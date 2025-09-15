India’s Graduate Employability Jumps 20% in a Decade
India Skills Report 2025 shows 55% job-ready graduates, driven by education reforms, skilling and internships
India is undergoing a silent yet powerful transformation in employability, reshaping its workforce and positioning itself as a global talent hub. A decade ago, only one in three graduates were considered job-ready. Today, the figure has climbed to 55%—a 20-point leap in just 10 years, according to the India Skills Report 2025.
A Decade of Change
The report shows employability rising three percentage points in the last year alone. This momentum is driven by the New Education Policy (NEP 2020), government skilling and digital initiatives, and closer ties between academia and industry. Together, these reforms are ensuring graduates are both theoretically strong and practically skilled.
Internships have emerged as a key enabler. Nearly 93% of students surveyed expressed interest in gaining hands-on experience, reflecting a shift away from purely academic learning. The government’s recently launched Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme (PMIS), with a budget of Rs 800 crore in FY 2024–25, will offer 1.25 lakh internships in its pilot phase, providing structured industry exposure at scale.
Global Talent at India’s Doorstep
The timing is crucial. Worldwide, sectors such as IT, healthcare, and green energy could add $500 billion to the global economy by 2030—if countries can secure skilled talent. With a young workforce, India is uniquely placed to fill this gap as developed economies face aging populations.
Sectors Driving Employability
Technology: Cloud computing, data science, software development, cybersecurity, robotics, drones, IoT, and automation are creating new job avenues.
Soft Skills: Adaptability, creativity, and cross-cultural communication are being valued on par with technical expertise in global workplaces.
Green Economy: Solar, wind, sustainable farming, waste management, biofuels, and circular economy practices are emerging as growth drivers, aligning India’s workforce with climate imperatives.
From Policy to Global Impact
Reforms like NEP 2020, Skill India, and Digital India are expanding access to multidisciplinary education, vocational training, and digital readiness. These initiatives are not just building domestic growth but are making Indian graduates indispensable to economies worldwide—from Silicon Valley to Europe’s renewable energy firms.
The Road Ahead
The report underscores that India’s workforce will play a defining role in global growth over the next decade. To sustain momentum, continuous investment in education, stronger academia-industry partnerships, and scaling of internships and apprenticeships will be vital.
India’s employability revolution is no longer quiet—it is resonating across classrooms, industries, and global job markets. If nurtured, it could become one of India’s greatest success stories, fueling innovation, inclusive growth, and cementing its place as the world’s talent powerhouse.
This article is authored by Nirmal Singh