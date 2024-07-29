Hyundai Aids Employment Opportunity For 403 students in 9 States.

Gurugram: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced job opportunities for 403 students from ITIs and polytechnic institutes across nine Indian states, at its dealer network. HMIL has been running a special skill development program at ITIs and polytechnic institutes, assisting students get employment opportunities.



The recent recruitment drive was conducted across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Gujarat, read the statement.

Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and COO, HMIL, said, “HMIL is committed to India and we take pride in supporting Government of India’s ‘Skill India’ initiative. The recent program ensures that students are trained in the latest technologies and they are ready to contribute from day one of their job. HMIL plans to train more youth across the country, so as to help them earn a respectable livelihood.”

HMIL has a tie-up with 76 government ITIs and polytechnic institutes. As part of the program, Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of HMIL has invested in improving the tie-up facilities by fulfilling various needs of the institutes, which ensures students receive the necessary resources, quality education and the much-needed exposure to latest technology.

Additionally, HMIL has been providing study material on latest advancements in the automotive industry and automobile technology, alongside on-the-job training to students, with the aim to upskill and enhance their skillsets.