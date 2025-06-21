Hyderabad Recruiters Allocate Half of Budgets to AI for Smarter Hiring: LinkedIn Research

Hyderabad: AI and innovation are growing stronger roots in Hyderabad, and the city’s recruitment landscape mirrors this trend. New research from LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, reveals that over 95% of recruiters in the city are allocating up to 50% of their budgets to tech and tools like AI to boost hiring success.

LinkedIn’s India Hiring ROI research, based on responses from over 1,300 HR professionals across 10 cities, finds that recruiters in Hyderabad are shifting from ‘quick hiring’ to ‘quality hiring’, with quality of hire (79%) emerging as the top measure of success, followed by time to hire (61%) and retention rate (60%). The definition of ‘quality talent’ is shifting – 74% recruiters in the city prioritise practical and transferable skills when defining talent quality.

Ruchee Anand, Head of LinkedIn Talent Solutions in India, says, “Recruiters across India are shifting focus from just filling roles to finding quality talent that drives business impact. Hyderabad is championing this evolution with investments in AI-powered tools to help them hire better. At this crucial juncture, 8 in 10 recruiters in the city are also seeing value in online platforms such as LinkedIn to deliver the highest recruitment ROI. As hiring grows more skills-first and strategic, LinkedIn’s AI-powered tools are helping talent leaders unlock stronger candidate engagement and build an agile workforce.”

Talent gaps key challenge across sectors

Across India, sectors like IT & technology (62%) and Healthcare (41%) are also giving skills the higher seat when weighing talent. However, recruiters in IT & technology say it's tough to find qualified candidates quickly (69%), while those in Healthcare struggle to find the right mix of technical and soft skills (68%). For Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in Hyderabad, balancing global company goals with local skill availability (83%) and limited training opportunities (60%) pose significant hurdles in hiring skilled talent locally.

Abhishek Singh Kumar, Senior Director, Impetus, says, “LinkedIn has been an invaluable asset in our talent acquisition strategy, enabling us to connect with both active job seekers and highly qualified professionals who may not be actively searching. The AI-powered candidate outreach ensures that our messaging is well-crafted and efficiently customized, enhancing our employer branding and positioning us effectively in front of potential candidates. With ongoing support from LinkedIn’s dedicated account managers and subject matter experts, our recruiters have mastered the art of hiring through the platform. As a result, LinkedIn has helped us source exceptional talent swiftly, contributing significantly to our business growth."

AI tools boost efficiency, help recruiters grow into strategic career advisors

Recruiters are using AI to save time by automating manual tasks and enhancing productivity. As per the research, 67% of Hyderabad’s recruiters are using AI-powered screening tools, and 72% are leveraging data analytics in decision making to speed up hiring. Across India, IT & technology companies are also using AI-powered screening tools (71%) and data analytics (74%) to hire faster.

They are seeing measurable benefits: 54% recruiters in Hyderabad say AI increases efficiency, 51% say it improves skills-first outcomes, and 45% say that by taking repetitive tasks off their plate, it helps them focus on higher value activities such as stakeholder alignment and candidate experience.

As AI adoption grows, 90% of recruiters in Hyderabad expect to step up as ‘strategic career advisors’ in their roles, and 94% plan to use personalised content and data insights to engage candidates more effectively.

LinkedIn’s AI-powered tools are built to help recruiters hire quality candidates faster, with higher response rate

As recruiters face rising pressure to move faster without compromising on quality, LinkedIn’s AI-powered tools are designed to deliver results that matter.

● Recruiter 2024, LinkedIn’s first generative AI hiring experience, is already helping hirers connect with qualified candidates more effectively, with AI-assisted messages seeing 44% higher acceptance rates and being responded to 11% faster than standard outreach globally.

● LinkedIn's first AI agent Hiring Assistant automates repetitive tasks like sourcing and screening, freeing up recruiters to focus on their most impactful work and strategic priorities like advising hiring managers, interviewing candidates and assessing candidate fit, and building stronger talent pipelines.