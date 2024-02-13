Hiring intent for freshers improves in H1

Chennai: The intent to hire freshers in different sectors is likely to go up by 6 per cent in the first half of the year against the same period last year. The demand for new talent in the January – June period may be 3 per cent higher than July-December 2023.

Teamlease has estimated an increase of 6 per cent in the intent to hire freshers in HY1 of 2024 to 68 per cent against 62 per cent in HY1 of 2023. The overall hiring intent for all categories of job seekers also has risen marginally to 79.3 per cent.

Top three industries with the highest hiring intent for freshers are e-commerce and technology start-ups, engineering and infrastructure, and telecommunications. While travel and hospitality are likely to see a 4 per cent increase, IT industry may find overall decrease in the intent and media and entertainment a decrease of 3 per cent.

Roles such as Graphic Designer, Legal Associate, Chemical Engineer and Digital Marketing Executive are in high demand across industries for freshers. Among cities, Bangalore leads the way with a hiring intent of 69 per cent as the city is a hub for e-commerce and technology start-ups. While Mumbai and Chennai come next in terms of intent, Delhi saw a 2 per cent growth.

Teamlease finds that generative AI is transforming business workflows and automating routine tasks, by creating a new generation of business applications that impact productivity and efficiency. It allows freshers to upgrade themselves with new cutting-edge technologies.

“As generative AI progressively transforms and reshapes industries, its impact is also reflected in the evolution of job roles and skills demands on freshers entering the workforce…Specialized courses equipping students to leverage generative AI tools and technologies can provide new professionals with the requisite knowledge to thrive in this rapidly evolving landscape,” Jaideep Kewalramani, Head of Employability Business and COO of TeamLease EdTech, said.