Guru Nanak University Signs MoU with IBM

Hyderabad: Guru Nanak University in collaboration with IBM is offering Undergraduate programs in Computer Science and Engineering with Specialisation in Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Data Science & Cyber Security. GURU NANAK University is collaborating with IBM to offer the specialized curriculum integrated Undergraduate programs in the areas of Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Data Science & Cyber Security for students at their campus. This will result in students acquiring the in-demand technology skills, helping them build a robust career. IBM and GURU NANAK University as part of the IBM Innovation Centre for Education (ICE) program, will deliver an innovative curriculum curated by IBM, integrated with a Learning Management System. IBM will also be systematically enabling the students on these courses, through webinars, seminars and connecting subject matter experts from IBM & industry, paid internships with IBM ecosystem partners, and Hands-on projects under IBM guidance. The students will also have access to the online course materials, collaborative learning tools and discussion forums to enhance their knowledge real- time. The IBM ICE program has been helping skill the student community on niche technology skills across many countries. On successful completion of the program, the students will also be receiving an electronic badge from IBM.

According to Vithal Madyalkar, Program Director, IBM Innovation Centre for Education, IBM India/South Asia, “There is a strong demand for management professionals skilled in technology and management. The IBM Innovation Centre for Education initiative will equip the students at the campus to adapt to the dynamics in the industry and drive technology and business innovation. The industry-relevant degree will provide deep theoretical knowledge to the students, coupled with broad- based industry alignment, interaction, talent discoverability as well as excellence in their professional practice. Through this collaboration, we can positively impact the outcomes of the participating professionals and students”. Sardar G.S. Kohli, Chancellor of Guru Nanak University, added: "Guru Nanak University, we are committed to fostering academic excellence and industry readiness among our students. Our collaboration with IBM reflects our vision to offer world-class, future-ready education. By integrating IBM’s industry expertise with our academic framework, we aim to empower our students with the skills and knowledge that the global digital economy demands. We are confident that this partnership will open new horizons for our students and contribute meaningfully to the technology ecosystem. This MoU directly addresses the industry-academia gap. Through this collaboration, we aim to offer students a unique blend of theoretical learning, practical application, and industry engagement." Program Highlights: • Industry-aligned curriculum designed in collaboration with IBM • Access to IBM’s Learning Management System (LMS) • Faculty enablement through IBM Teach the Teacher programs • Live sessions with IBM industry experts • Access to collaborative learning tools & online course materials • Participation in seminars, webinars, and industry projects • IBM electronic badge awarded upon successful completion • Focus on hands-on learning, real-world projects, and industry certifications