73% of Professionals Confident About Job Retention in FY26

Great Learning, a leading global edtech company in higher education and professional training, has released the fourth edition of its annual ‘Upskilling Trends Report 2025–26’.



The report is based on comprehensive primary research involving over 1,000 professionals across India, spanning various sectors, age groups, cities, industries, and educational backgrounds. This diverse respondent base offers a broad perspective on upskilling trends, job sentiment, and the evolving impact of technology on careers. The findings reflect growing optimism around AI, increased confidence in job retention, despite ongoing technological disruptions, and a strong willingness among professionals to explore new roles and invest in upskilling, especially in high-demand fields like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.



Job Retention Confidence Rises Sharply in 2025–26, Especially Among Professionals in Large Firms and Tier-1 Cities



The report indicates that 73% of professionals are confident about retaining their jobs this year, an 11 percentage point increase from the previous year. Confidence levels vary by location and company size, with 31% of professionals in Tier-1 cities feeling ‘extremely confident’ about job retention, compared to only 18% in Tier-2 cities. Additionally, 85% of professionals in companies with over 5,000 employees express confidence in job retention, while the figure drops to 58% among those in companies with fewer than 50 employees.



AI Disruption Met With Resilience: 78% of Professionals Optimistic About Career Impact



As professionals navigate the evolving job landscape shaped by AI and automation, a sense of adaptation is becoming increasingly apparent. 78% of professionals now express a positive outlook towards AI’s impact on their careers. Interestingly, MBA and B.Com graduates are more optimistic (89% and 84%, respectively) than those from B.E/B.Tech backgrounds. This is likely influenced by recent trends in India’s IT sector, where many large companies, traditionally major recruiters of entry- and mid-level talent, have reduced hiring due to increased AI adoption. This shift has sparked widespread discussions about AI’s effects on tech jobs, shaping the outlook of professionals with technology degrees.



Upskilling Gains Momentum as 81% of Professionals Prioritise Future-Proofing Skills in FY2026

In FY 2026, 85% of professionals recognize the importance of upskilling to future-proof their careers, an increase from 79% last year. Intent to upskill remains strong, with 81% planning to invest in acquiring new technical skills this year.

Professionals in Tier-1 cities are especially motivated, with 46% rating upskilling as ‘extremely important,’ compared to 26% in Tier-2 cities. Company size also influences this outlook — 93% of employees in large firms (1000–5000+ employees) see upskilling as important, versus 75% in companies with under 50 employees.

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning top the list of interest areas for upskilling, followed by Software Development (36%) and Cybersecurity (35%). Notably, there’s a shift from preferring Master’s degrees in FY2025 to favoring shorter certificate programs in FY2026. This change highlights a focus on cost-effectiveness, targeted learning, and immediate applicability, reflecting the rising acceptance of micro-credentials by employers, and a strategic approach by professionals to enhance employability in an evolving job market.

Desire for Financial Growth Drives Upskilling — But Lack of Time Holds Professionals Back

Across all age groups, increasing earning potential emerges as the strongest motivator for upskilling, with 23% of professionals citing it as their primary reason, followed by 15% who seek promotions. The motivation for financial growth is stronger in smaller cities (27%) than in metros (21%).

However, a significant barrier persists - 37% of professionals report that the demands of office work leaves them with little time for acquiring new technical skills. The burden is particularly acute for women, with 25% citing family responsibilities as a barrier compared to 20% of men. Additionally, 8% of early-career professionals (0-3 years of experience) identify affordability as a major constraint, highlighting a need for accessible and time-efficient upskilling solutions.

82% Indians are on a Job Hunt; Professionals Prioritise Work-Life Balance as Much as Money

82% of Indian professionals are job hunting, with 51% actively seeking new roles in 2025 and 31% passively exploring. However, professionals aged 45 to 60 are less inclined to switch roles, with only 39% actively looking. Despite the hiring slowdown easing, global trade tariffs and immigration policies continue to create uncertainty. High market competition and unmet salary expectations challenge 43% of job seekers, while 35% struggle with the need for additional skills or certifications.

The report also suggests professionals are prioritising work-life balance as much as salary, with 19% citing each as the top factors influencing their job search. Notably, 26% of professionals aged 44–60 rank work-life balance higher than pay, highlighting a growing demand for flexibility and well-being at work.

Commenting on the report, Hari Krishnan Nair, Co-Founder, Great Learning, said, “AI is a transformative force reshaping the modern workplace. While it presents challenges, it also simultaneously opens doors for those who are ready and willing to learn and evolve. It’s not just altering job roles and enhancing decision-making processes; it's also paving the way for entirely new career paths. This year’s Upskilling Trends Report captures that spirit of readiness among professionals, reflected in their growing confidence in job retention, optimism about AI’s impact, and strong intent to upskill in high-demand fields like AI and Machine Learning.

From my experience working with thousands of learners and industry leaders, I’ve seen firsthand how timely and relevant upskilling can be a career game-changer. The gap between talent and opportunity is no longer about access—it's about action. As the pace of disruption accelerates, those who embrace continuous learning will not only remain employable—they’ll lead the transformation. These findings are a call to action for professionals, employers, and policymakers alike: to invest in upskilling as the most future-proof strategy for long-term growth.”

