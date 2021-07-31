Osmania University set for sweeping academic, administrative reforms

HYDERABAD: Osmania University is set to revise its academic programmes and foster a research culture with student-centric initiatives, said the varsity vice-chancellor, Prof D Ravinder.

He said OU was embarking on a 21-point action plan that, among others, will see a new Civil Services Academy, a dedicated online-learning platform.

Speaking about Agenda-21 plan, Prof Ravinder said that the University was firm on serving its primary stakeholders — students and research scholars — and proposes to set up a reading room complex for students, and corporate relations directorate to interface with the industry for recruitments, internships and workshops.

He said that the administration will give priority to putting in place courses that are in tune with the emerging job market and industry demands. It envisages formulating a framework for transfer of credits and introducing skill-enhancement courses, besides augmenting employability and communication skills.

Prof Ravinder said that there would be sweeping reforms in order to make the administration more transparent, responsive and accountable.

On the anvil at OU:

Ø Review and expanding UG/PG courses

Ø Boost to employability and communication skills

Ø Refurbishing hostels and streamlining their Administration

Ø Tap alumni support to advance the university’s mission

Ø Centenary memorial & administrative wing

Ø Closed campus