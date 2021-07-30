Jobs and Education 30 Jul 2021 CBSE to announce cla ...
Jobs and Education

CBSE to announce class 12th results today at 2 pm

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC WEB DESK
Published Jul 30, 2021, 10:53 am IST
Updated Jul 30, 2021, 10:53 am IST
The official Twitter handle of the CBSE tweeted the information
The results will be available on many websites. (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced that it will declare the results of class 12th board examinations at 2 pm.

The official Twitter handle of the CBSE tweeted the information.

 

The results will be available on many websites, including CBSE's official website – cbseresults.nic.in, along with digital platforms like DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in and the app.

Due to time constraints and problems faced by the schools and teachers, the board extended the last date of finalising the Class 12 results to July 25 last week.

Earlier the results were scheduled to be finalised by July 22, as the results are to be announced on July 31.

In a letter to principals and heads of institutions affiliated with CBSE, Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of examination (CBSE) said that as of now, it has been observed that schools are finalising their data with full capacity.

 

"However, as the last date, July 22, is approaching fast and teachers involved are under stress, getting panicky and committing mistakes and sending requests to rectify these. CBSE is well aware about the time constraints and problems faced by the schools and teachers. According, CBSE has decided to extend the last date from July 22 to July 25 (05:00 pm)," CBSE said in the letter.

Last month, the CBSE panel submitted its evaluation criteria for awarding grades or marks for class 12th examinations before the Supreme Court.

The 13-member panel, set up by the board, submitted its report after the board examinations of class 12th and class 10th were declared cancelled in the view of the ongoing pandemic.

 

As per the criteria, the results for class 12th will be decided on the basis of performance in class 10th, which will hold 30% weightage in the total marks, performance in class 11th, holding 30% weightage, and performance in class 12th, which will have 40% weightage in the total marks.

Tags: cbse, cbse results


