CBSE class 12th result 2021 declared at cbseresults.nic.in; check you score now

CBSE class 12th result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the board examination results of class 12th students at cbseresults.nic.in. Students can visit the official results website of CBSE now and check their scores.

The board examinations earlier this year were initially postponed in view of the covid-19 virus spread and the increasing number of cases. However, they were later cancelled as there was no change in the situation caused due to the pandemic. Later Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1, made the announcement that the CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams have been cancelled. It was after this that the Supreme Court directed the board to announce the class 12 result on or before July 31.

CBSE class 12th result 2021: How are the students being evaluated?

Since the ongoing pandemic made it difficult to conduct offline examinations, CBSE decided to evaluate students on the basis of an alternative marking scheme. This year's class 12th students are being evaluated according to the board's 40:30:30 formula. This formula is being used to evaluate the students theory component on the student’s performance in Classes 12, 11 and 10, respectively. The practical and internal assessment component of the students will be marked on the basis of the actual marks submitted to CBSE by the schools.

CBSE class 12th result 2021: How to check results

Check results on the website

Step 1: Students can visit the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the homepage

Step Enter their credentials and press submit

Step 4: Result will appear, download

Check results via SMS

Candidates can type Space Space Send it to 7738299899

Check results through IVRS

Candidates can just dial the these numbers after the official declaration of the result and tell your roll number and date of birth to know their results – 24300699 (local subscribers in Delhi), 011 – 24300699 (other parts of India)