Jobs and Education 30 Jul 2021 CBSE class 12th resu ...
Jobs and Education

CBSE class 12th result 2021 declared at cbseresults.nic.in; check you score now

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 30, 2021, 2:31 pm IST
Updated Jul 30, 2021, 2:46 pm IST
CBSE is expected to declare the class 12th board examination results soon at cbseresults.nic.in
CBSE Class 12th board examination results have been announced at cbseresults.nic.in. (Photo: DC)
 CBSE Class 12th board examination results have been announced at cbseresults.nic.in. (Photo: DC)

CBSE class 12th result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the board examination results of class 12th students at cbseresults.nic.in. Students can visit the official results website of CBSE now and check their scores.

The board examinations earlier this year were initially postponed in view of the covid-19 virus spread and the increasing number of cases. However, they were later cancelled as there was no change in the situation caused due to the pandemic. Later Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1, made the announcement that the CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams have been cancelled. It was after this that the Supreme Court directed the board to announce the class 12 result on or before July 31.

 

CBSE class 12th result 2021: How are the students being evaluated?

Since the ongoing pandemic made it difficult to conduct offline examinations, CBSE decided to evaluate students on the basis of an alternative marking scheme. This year's class 12th  students are being evaluated according to the board's 40:30:30 formula. This formula is being used to evaluate the students theory component on the student’s performance in Classes 12, 11 and 10, respectively. The practical and internal assessment component of the students will be marked on the basis of the actual marks submitted to CBSE by the schools.

 

CBSE class 12th result 2021: How to check results

  • Check results on the website

Step 1: Students can visit the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the homepage

Step Enter their credentials and press submit

 

Step 4: Result will appear, download

  • Check results via SMS

Candidates can type SpaceSpace Send it to 7738299899

  • Check results through IVRS

Candidates can just dial the these numbers after the official declaration of the result and tell your roll number and date of birth to know their results – 24300699 (local subscribers in Delhi), 011 – 24300699 (other parts of India)

...
Tags: cbse class 12, cbse results, cbse class 12 results, cbse


Latest From Jobs and Education

The results will be available on many websites. (Photo: PTI/File)

CBSE to announce class 12th results today at 2 pm

Reportedly not even a single school in the district has agreed to be merged fully, although managements of three schools have agreed to merge only the institution and not assets. Representational Image. (PTI)

Aided management schools come under scrutiny

OBC students from across the country shall now be able to take the benefit of this reservation in the AIQ scheme to compete for seats in any state. (AFP Photo)

Govt announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical, dental courses

Maharashtra reported 6,857 new cases, 286 deaths, and 6,105 recoveries on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra cabinet decides to cut 15 per cent school fees in view of Covid



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs and Education

CBSE to announce class 12th results today at 2 pm

The results will be available on many websites. (Photo: PTI/File)

Govt announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical, dental courses

OBC students from across the country shall now be able to take the benefit of this reservation in the AIQ scheme to compete for seats in any state. (AFP Photo)

Maharashtra cabinet decides to cut 15 per cent school fees in view of Covid

Maharashtra reported 6,857 new cases, 286 deaths, and 6,105 recoveries on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi to address education community on July 29 to mark one year of NEP 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Medical MBBS, PG practical classes in Telangana resuming today

College heads are working on the algorithms, as the Coronavirus is difficult to understand and the safety of the students is the prime concern. Representational Image. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->