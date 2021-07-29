Jobs and Education 29 Jul 2021 Andhra Pradesh' ...
Jobs and Education

Andhra Pradesh's new Education Policy evokes mixed reactions

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 29, 2021, 2:25 am IST
Updated Jul 29, 2021, 7:19 am IST
State to shift 3600 primary school Class III-V students to nearest high schools from Aug 16, said school education minister
There is no official decision on the NEP so far, vis-à-vis covering all 33,000 primary schools in 13 districts, but nearly 3600 of these schools have preliminarily been identified to shift the Classes III-V to the nearest 3,172 upper primary or high schools from August 16. Representational Image. (PTI)
 There is no official decision on the NEP so far, vis-à-vis covering all 33,000 primary schools in 13 districts, but nearly 3600 of these schools have preliminarily been identified to shift the Classes III-V to the nearest 3,172 upper primary or high schools from August 16. Representational Image. (PTI)

Vishakhapatanam: The AP government's ambitious plan for rejuvenating the school education system via the new National Education Policy-2020 (NEP) from August 16 has evoked mixed responses from academics, teachers, and parents.

There is no official decision on the NEP so far, vis-à-vis covering all 33,000 primary schools in 13 districts, but nearly 3600 of these schools have preliminarily been identified to shift the Classes III-V to the nearest 3,172 upper primary or high schools from August 16. This is when the government will reopen schools after the Covid19 lockdowns and curfews.

 

Srinivasa Rao, parent of a primary school student here said, “The government’s decision for revamping school education is good, but it should not be at the cost of the student’s life and the parent’s strain. The government would do well not to take any hurried decision about the NEP.”

Balasubramaniam, MLC from Chittoor, Nellore, and Prakasam constituencies, said the government seemed to have realised the issues in the implementation of the policy at the ground level after going through the public’s feedback and requests from teachers.

 

"If the government wants to club primary schools with high schools, it should shift the entire primary classes from Class I to V to high schools, instead of breaking them into two parts – like merging the Class I to II with pre-primary schools and Class III to V with the high schools," said Balasubramaniam, who earlier worked as an adviser to the Bihar school education department.

UTF state secretary Prabhakar Varma said, "The government did not conduct a meeting with teachers' unions on the implementation of the NEP.  We have certain fears about loss of jobs. The government should clear our doubts. Moreover, if all the primary schools are shifted to high schools, the existing well-developed school buildings under Nadu-Nedu will become useless."

 

According to Varma, there is only one government school in the state at Rajahmundry where the Class I to Class X is administered by a single management.

State education minister Audimulapu Suresh said, “We have identified nearly 3,600 primary schools to shift to the nearest 3,172 upper primary or high schools from August 16. We have not taken a decision on the remaining schools. We will have a review meeting with the chief minister before August 16.”

 AP School Pattern

- 33,000 primary schools

- 6,000 high schools

 

- 5,000 upper primary schools

- Nearly 42 lakh students studying in all schools

- 20 lakh students come under primary schools

- 8 lakh students may be shifted from the primary schools to high schools

- Nearly 3,600 primary schools identified to be shifted to nearest high schools from August 16

- CM Jagan to review the NEP policy before August 16

...
Tags: national education policy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Horoscope 29 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Jobs and Education

Thanks to Nadu Nedu, parents are now keen on putting their children in the district’s government schools. Representational Image. (ANI)

Students prefer swanky govt schools to private ones in Karnataka

College heads are working on the algorithms, as the Coronavirus is difficult to understand and the safety of the students is the prime concern. Representational Image. (AFP)

Medical MBBS, PG practical classes in Telangana resuming today

Government schools are not a part of the project as most of their students do not have smartphones. — Representational image/by arrangement

‘Bolo English’ comes for poor students’ help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi to address education community on July 29 to mark one year of NEP 2020



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs and Education

PM Modi to address education community on July 29 to mark one year of NEP 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Medical MBBS, PG practical classes in Telangana resuming today

College heads are working on the algorithms, as the Coronavirus is difficult to understand and the safety of the students is the prime concern. Representational Image. (AFP)

'This can't go on': UN calls for COVID-closed schools to reopen ASAP

While children in the northern hemisphere are on their summer holidays, in eastern and southern Africa, an estimated 40 percent of school-age children are currently out of school. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images/AFP)

Students prefer swanky govt schools to private ones in Karnataka

Thanks to Nadu Nedu, parents are now keen on putting their children in the district’s government schools. Representational Image. (ANI)

CBSE class 12th result 2021 to be declared soon at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE class 12th result 2021 to be announced soon. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->