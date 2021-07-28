Release job notifications immediately: ABVP to TSPSC

The ABVP leader alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s promise to fill job vacancies was just an election stunt, and wondered how the 2 lakh vacancies at the time of bifurcation reduced now after seven years. — DC file photo

HYDERABAD: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Telangana unit on Tuesday submitted a representation to the TSPSC chairman, urging him to release notification for vacant posts immediately.

ABVP state secretary Praveen Reddy demanded release of the job calendar in the state and notification for 1,91,126 vacancies as per the Biswal Committee report.

Praveen Reddy said unemployed youth were in depression after hearing the news that the state government neglected to fill the vacancies that had been vacant for the last seven years.

He alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's promise to fill job vacancies was just an election stunt, and wondered how the 2 lakh vacancies at the time of bifurcation reduced now after seven years.

He said according to the Biswal (PRC) Committee report, there were 4,91,304 jobs in 31 departments across the state out of which there were 1,91,126 vacancies. According to statistics, about 25 lakh to 30 lakh unemployed people registered at the employment exchange and on TSPSC website, he said.

The last time notifications were issued was for Group-1 posts in 2011, for junior lecturer posts in 2008, for degree lecturer posts in 2013 and for Group-D posts in 2016. The majority of over 36,000 jobs filled by TSPSC was technical. On the other hand, the state government raised the retirement age of government employees from 58 to 61 and dampened the hopes of the unemployed youth, Praveen Reddy said.

He alleged several unemployed youths committed suicide due to financial and social hardships, as the government was not filling up the vacancies.

He said steps should be taken to issue notifications in view of past experiences. Similarly, the government should take steps to announce the TSPSC job calendar on the lines of UPSC appointments and fill the vacancies as soon as possible.