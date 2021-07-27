Jobs and Education 27 Jul 2021 CBSE class 12th resu ...
Jobs and Education

CBSE class 12th result 2021 to be declared soon at cbseresults.nic.in

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 27, 2021, 5:05 pm IST
Updated Jul 27, 2021, 5:05 pm IST
CBSE is expected to declare the class 12th board examination results soon at cbseresults.nic.in
 CBSE class 12th result 2021 to be announced soon. (PTI Photo)

CBSE class 12th result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the class 12th board examination results soon at cbseresults.nic.in. While the board is yet to release the date and time when the results will be announced, they are expected to do the same before this week itself. Once the results have been declared, students can visit the official website of the board at cbseresults.nic.in to check the same.

The board examinations earlier this year were initially postponed in view of the covid-19 virus spread and the increasing number of cases. However, they were later cancelled as there was no change in the situation caused due to the pandemic. Later Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1, made the announcement that the CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams have been cancelled. It was after this that the Supreme Court directed the board to announce the class 12 result on or before July 31.

 

CBSE class 12th result 2021: How are the students being evaluated?

Since the ongoing pandemic made it difficult to conduct offline examinations, CBSE decided to evaluate students on the basis of an alternative marking scheme. This year's class 12th  students are being evaluated according to the board's 40:30:30 formula. This formula is being used to evaluate the students theory component on the student’s performance in Classes 12, 11 and 10, respectively. The practical and internal assessment component of the students will be marked on the basis of the actual marks submitted to CBSE by the schools.

 

CBSE class 12th result 2021: How to check results

  • Check results on the website

Step 1: Students can visit the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the homepage

Step Enter their credentials and press submit

Step 4: Result will appear, download

  • Check results via SMS

Candidates can type <CBSE12>Space<Roll No>Space<Admit Card ID> Send it to 7738299899

  • Check results through IVRS

Candidates can just dial the these numbers after the official declaration of the result and tell your roll number and date of birth to know their results – 24300699 (local subscribers in Delhi), 011 – 24300699 (other parts of India)

 

Tags: cbse, cbse class 12, cbse class 12 results, cbse result


