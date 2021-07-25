Jobs and Education 25 Jul 2021 59.2 per cent childr ...
Jobs and Education

59.2 per cent children use smartphones for messaging, finds NCPCR study

ANI
Published Jul 25, 2021, 9:21 am IST
Updated Jul 25, 2021, 9:21 am IST
Only 10.1 per cent of children like to use smartphones for online learning and education, the study added
The study says that 30.2 per cent of children of all age groups have their own smartphones. (Photo: Representational)
 The study says that 30.2 per cent of children of all age groups have their own smartphones. (Photo: Representational)

New Delhi: The apex child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in a study revealed that 59.2 per cent of children use their smartphones for instant messaging applications and only 10.1 per cent of children like to use smartphones for online learning and education.

"Around 59.2 per cent children use their smartphones/internet devices for 'chatting' (using WhatsApp/Facebook/Instagram/Snapchat). While only 10.1 per cent of children like to use smartphones for online learning and education," the study read.

 

Titled as the Effects (Physical, Behavioural and Psycho-social) of using Mobile Phones and other devices with Internet Accessibility by Children, the study says that 30.2 per cent of children of all age groups have their own smartphones.

The report states, "It is also interesting to note that 30.2 per cent of the children of all age groups (8 to 18 years) already possess their own smartphones and use the same for all purposes."

Surprisingly, 37.8 per cent of 10-year-olds have a Facebook account, and 24.3 per cent of the same age group has an Instagram account.

 

The trend line of the percentage of children using their own smartphones has shown a steep rise from the age of 13 years onwards. However, that of children using laptops/tablets to access the internet is evidently stable across all ages.

"This can lead us to the deduction that parents/guardians are more willing to provide smartphones to their children from the ages of 12-13 years onwards as against a laptop or tablet," the study notes.

The total number of responses collected was 5,811 participants, consisting of 3,491 school-going children 1,534 parents, and 786 teachers from 60 schools across six states in the country.

 

It is a nationwide study of all regions (East, West, North, South, and North-East regions) with 15 locations selected across, three areas, 1,000 respondents per region, and stakeholders i.e. schoolchildren, parents, and teachers.

Age distribution among all the children who participated in the study was also diverse with the mean age of the child participants being 14.05 years, the median was 14 years.

The study reveals that there is a direct relationship between age and having a social media account.

"Use of mobile before sleeping leads to adverse impact on children like sleep disorders, sleeplessness, anxiety, and tiredness, etc," it shows.

 

While the study revealed that 72.70 per cent of teachers had no prior experience of using smartphones, around 54.1 per cent believe that the use of smartphones in the classroom is "immensely or somewhat distracting".

Experts working for early detection and prevention of internet addiction at AIIMS Behavioural Addiction clinic suggest that parent's supervision of their child is of paramount importance. "Parents must introduce other life skills to children to ensure reduction in screen time," the study.

...
Tags: national commission for protection of child rights, ncpcr, online education, smartphones
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Jobs and Education

Dr Kasturirangan asserted that over the next decade, India would have the highest population of youth in the world, with more than 50% below the age of 35 years aspiring for quality education. — isro.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh to swear by quality-driven National Education Policy

NTA had already conducted the JEE Main Session 3 exams on July 20 and July 22 successfully. (PTI Image)

JEE Main: Students from 7 rain hit Maharashtra cities to be given chance to reappear

CISCE ICSE 10th, ISC 12th results 2021 DECLARED. (Representational image/DC Image )

CISCE result 2021: ICSE 10th, ISC 12th scores declared at cisce.org

Enrolment can be done on https://swayam.gov.in/NPTEL. — Representational image/DC

NPTEL offers professional courses free of cost



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs and Education

JEE Main: Students from 7 rain hit Maharashtra cities to be given chance to reappear

NTA had already conducted the JEE Main Session 3 exams on July 20 and July 22 successfully. (PTI Image)

CISCE result 2021: ICSE 10th, ISC 12th scores declared at cisce.org

CISCE ICSE 10th, ISC 12th results 2021 DECLARED. (Representational image/DC Image )

Frequent power cuts upset students, WFH groups in Hyderabad

Although the TSSPDCL released a list of areas which would witness power cuts, the city has been encountering more power cuts than they claimed. (Photo | Pixabay)

B.Tech seats in Adikavi Nannayya University halved to 30

Till now, the engineering college admitted 72 students to each branch, including EWS and qualified polytechnic students. (Representational Image: PTI)

AP declares inter second year results

Minister for Education A Suresh, Education department Principal secretary B Rajasekhar(left) others release second inter results in Vijayawada on Friday. (Photo:DC/Narayana Rao)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->