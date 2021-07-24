Jobs and Education 24 Jul 2021 CISCE result 2021: I ...
CISCE result 2021: ICSE 10th, ISC 12th scores declared at cisce.org

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 24, 2021, 2:55 pm IST
Updated Jul 24, 2021, 3:07 pm IST
Candidates who appeared for the examinations can visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org to view their results now
 CISCE ICSE 10th, ISC 12th results 2021 DECLARED. (Representational image/DC Image )

CISCE result 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has DECLARED the results for Class 10th (ICSE) and Class 12th (ISC) today. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org to view their results now as they are live.

CISCE Result 2021: How to check ICSE 10th, ISC 12th scores
Step 1: Visit official website at cisce.org
Step 2: Click the link that says ‘Results 2021’
Step 3: Choose either ICSE or ISC, whichever is applicable to check results
Step 4: Enter your unique id, index number to log in
Step 5: The results will appear on the screen.

 

You can download your results and get a printout of the marksheet for future reference.

How to check ICSE 10th, ISC 12th results via SMS -

To get ICSE Results 2021 on your Mobile SMS ICSE to 09248082883
To get ISC Results 2021 on your Mobile SMS ISC to 09248082883

More About ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Board Examination 2021

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations had scheduled to conduct the ISC Class 12 examinations between April 8 and June 16. However, amid the pandemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) decided to cancel Class 12 examinations. The same suit was then followed by CISCE and the exams were cancelled to ensure the safety of students. The students have been assessed by the board on the basis of a new pattern devised by the board.

 

