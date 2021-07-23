Jobs and Education 23 Jul 2021 ICSE class 10th, ISC ...
Jobs and Education

ICSE class 10th, ISC class 12th results to be declared tomorrow at 3 pm

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC WEB DESK
Published Jul 23, 2021, 1:26 pm IST
Updated Jul 23, 2021, 2:34 pm IST
The announcement was made on the official website of CISCE
The results will be available on the CISCE website and through SMS. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 The results will be available on the CISCE website and through SMS. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi: Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) will be declaring the board examination results of class 10th and class 12th, respectively, on 3 pm, Saturday, on their website.

The announcement was made on the official website of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday.

 

In a press release, the privately held national-level board of school education said that the results will be available on their website as well as will be sent through SMS.

It added that schools can access the results by logging on to the careers portal of the website using the principal's login ID and password.

Meanwhile, individuals can get access to the results by visiting www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org, the board added.

The board also added that if, in case, any candidate has objections regarding to the addition of their marks, they may make submit a written application to the school stating the objection in detail along with reasons.

 

If any student wants to receive the results through SMS, he/she can send their Unique ID to 09248082883, in the following format:

ICSE (Seven digit Unique ID) or ISC (Seven digit Unique ID)

In a note, the board said that rechecking of answer scripts is not applicable to the students who will be passing in 2021 because they have already been awarded imputed marks.

Following are the various ways and steps to follow to check the results:

Steps to be followed for accessing results or the careers portal by schools:

* On logging into the CAREERS portal, click on the tile 'Examination System'.

 

* On the Menu Bar, click on 'ICSE' for accessing the ICSE Year 202I Examination Results or on ‘ISC' for accessing the ISC Year 2021 Examination Results.

* From the ICSE/ISC menu, click on 'Reports'.

* Click on 'Result Tabulation’ to View/Print the School’s Result Tabulation.

* Click on the 'Comparison Table’ to View/Print the same

Steps to be followed for accessing results on Council's website:

* On the home page of the Council's website,  click on the  link 'Results 2021'

 

* For accessing the ICSE/ISC Year 2021 Examination results, a candidate must select ICSE or ISC, as applicable, from the Course option.

* For accessing the ICSE Year 202I Examination Results, the candidate needs to enter his/her Unique lD, Index No. and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

* For accessing the ISC Year 2021 Examination Results, the candidate needs to enter his/her Unique lD, Index No. and GAPTCHR as shown on the screen.

* The instructions to view/print the results are provided on the results web page. The user may follow the same.

 

Steps to be followed for receiving the results through SMS:

* For receiving the results through SMS, the candidate needs to type his/her Unique ID in the following way, in the 'New Message' box:

ICSE (Seven Digit Unique ID)

ISC (Seven Digit Unique ID)

* Send the message to the number: 09248082883

* The result will be displayed in the following format:

ICSERESULTS202l

«UNIQUElD›><>ENG-98,HIN-89 HCG-96 MAT-98,SCl92 CTA- 100,SUPW-A,PCA.C1SCE

ISC RESULTS 2021

< > <> ENG-96, HIN-88, HIS-91, ECO-98, MAT-95, PHY- TOO, SUPW-A, PGA.CISCE

 

...
Tags: icse, icse results, isc exam, isc results, council for the indian school certificate examinations (cisce), cisce syllabuses
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Jobs and Education

Advocate Khagesh Jha, appearing for the NGO which has filed a petition concerning calculation of marks of class 10 students of CBSE-affiliated schools, emphasised that this year the schools were free to have their own marking policy. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

No grievance mechanism for class 10 CBSE students: NGO tells HC

The CBSE had informed that the tabulation portal for the moderation of Class 11 and 12 marks is open from July 16. (Photo: PTI)

CBSE extends last date for finalising Class 12 result to July 25

Karnataka 2nd PUC results declared. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021 declared at karresults.nic.in; check your score now

In its July 27, 2020 order, the first bench, then led by Chief Justice A P Sahi, had held that there was no constitutional and legal impediment to the extension of reservation for OBCs in the state-surrendered seats. (PTI Photo)

Medical admission: HC asks Centre to make known stand on OBC quota



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs and Education

No grievance mechanism for class 10 CBSE students: NGO tells HC

Advocate Khagesh Jha, appearing for the NGO which has filed a petition concerning calculation of marks of class 10 students of CBSE-affiliated schools, emphasised that this year the schools were free to have their own marking policy. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

CBSE extends last date for finalising Class 12 result to July 25

The CBSE had informed that the tabulation portal for the moderation of Class 11 and 12 marks is open from July 16. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021 declared at karresults.nic.in; check your score now

Karnataka 2nd PUC results declared. (PTI Photo)

Medical admission: HC asks Centre to make known stand on OBC quota

In its July 27, 2020 order, the first bench, then led by Chief Justice A P Sahi, had held that there was no constitutional and legal impediment to the extension of reservation for OBCs in the state-surrendered seats. (PTI Photo)

Online classes amount only to putting up the show

Most students learn by repeating what teacher teaches in the class, as most students coming from very underprivileged backgrounds do not have the right atmosphere at home to learn. Representational Image (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->