Frequent power cuts upset students, WFH groups in Hyderabad

Although the TSSPDCL released a list of areas which would witness power cuts, the city has been encountering more power cuts than they claimed. (Photo | Pixabay)

HYDERABAD: Incessant rains and frequent power cuts for the past three days hit those who work from home and students attending online classes in the city hard.

Although the TSSPDCL released a list of areas which would witness power cuts, the city has been encountering more power cuts than they claimed.

The state electricity department held a high-level teleconference, chaired by CMD Raghuma Reddy, with its department heads during which the date of power shutdown and the causes were discussed.

According to the electricity department, power cuts in the GHMC region were due to the repairs to 117 feeders, 517electric poles and 28 distribution transformers, which failed and were damaged because of the rain and 5 DTR’s were switched off because of water logging in the apartments.

Preethika Reddy, a student of class seven and resident of Padmarao Nagar said, “Our online classes were disturbed as there were constant power cuts for the past three days.”

Sumanth Rao, an IT professional at an MNC and resident of Baghlingampally, said, “We are facing power cuts in this area. As we are working from home, it causes a lot of inconvenience. Hyderabad is at par with advanced cities in the world. The authorities should not come out with too many excuses.”

Mekala Abhinaya, a resident of Balaji Colony, RK Puram, said, “Power cuts are frequent, but it is for a short while. But, for the last three days, we had longer power cuts.”

Ranuka Sai, a homemaker and resident of Tukaram Gate, said, “We are facing two hours of power cuts every day, for the past many days. Children’s online classes are being interrupted. Taking this as an excuse, they are going out to play.”