21% of Women Lack Leadership Development, 22% Struggle With Work-Life Balance: Report

Mumbai: Great Place To Work India announced its report titled “From Intent to Impact: Celebrating India's Best Workplaces for Women and in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging” offering one of the most comprehensive views of workplace inclusion in the country.

Drawing on extensive confidential survey data from employees across India, the study reveals both areas of progress and the persistent gaps that organizations must address to create truly equitable workplaces.

The findings highlight a pressing reality: 15 percent of women in India continue to report that they do not experience egalitarian treatment at work. This lack of fairness remains one of the most significant barriers to building trust and inclusion. The data shows that equitable treatment is not only a moral imperative but also a powerful business driver. Employees who experience it are 4.1 times more likely to feel their management genuinely cares for them as individuals. They are also far more likely to believe that performance is evaluated fairly, and that managers avoid favouritism. These insights make it clear that fairness and trust are deeply interconnected.

“Our study reveals that despite some progress, women’s representation at the workplace has plateaued at 26% over the last three years, with only 15% at Executive and C-Suite roles and just 8% at CEO positions. Besides, the Historically Excluded Groups (HEGs) represent 30% of the workforce in the year 2025.

The Best Workplaces are taking meaningful steps to shift these numbers upward. They employ 9% more women in the workplace compared to other workplaces, bringing women’s representation to 32%. While Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) is increasingly recognized as an important driver to lasting business success, India Inc. needs to create a more inclusive and wholesome experience for them. 1 in 5 Persons with Disabilities face challenges in egalitarian treatment, while many LGBTQIA+ individuals face challenges such as bias in promotions, limited involvement in decision-making, restricted career growth, and concerns about fair compensation.

Inclusive organizations are likely to be successful at developing positive workplace cultures, enhancing business performance, and supporting equity in society. Today, we are proud to announce such forward-looking organizations that have made it to the winners' list of India’s Best Workplaces for Women 2025 and India’s Best Workplaces™ in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging 2025. Congratulations to all the winners for setting a global standard of excellence and inspiring us all to create workplaces where inclusion is an enduring part of success,” said Balbir Singh, CEO, Great Place To Work India.

The study also shines a spotlight on the experiences of Historically Excluded Groups (HEGs), including women, persons with disabilities (PwDs), LGBTQIA+ employees, and other underrepresented communities, who collectively make up 30 percent of India’s workforce in 2025. Women form an overwhelming percentage of this group, yet their representation declines steadily at each step of the leadership ladder. The report found that 21 percent of women lack access to leadership development opportunities, 22 percent report struggling with work-life balance, and 18 percent face inflexible work arrangements.

These barriers are especially evident for women returning after maternity, who often encounter rigid schedules, insufficient leave policies, and limited empathy from management, leading to higher stress and attrition.

For other HEGs, the challenges are equally pronounced. Employees with disabilities face the sharpest disparities in compensation, career advancement, and fairness. LGBTQIA+ employees report ongoing struggles with bias in promotions and decision-making, limited career growth opportunities, and inequities in pay. Despite these obstacles, the study also identifies encouraging signals. Universal drivers of belonging such as reliable management, fairness in treatment, reduced workplace politics, and workplaces that encourage engagement and fun at work emerged as critical levers to build inclusive environments across all groups.

Perhaps most importantly, the study establishes the direct business impact of inclusive practices. Organizations recognized as Best Workplaces are consistently ahead in productivity, employee retention, customer service, and agility. They achieve this by embracing transparent promotion processes, investing in empowerment and growth programs, cultivating empathetic managers, and ensuring employees have access to senior leadership. These measures not only elevate the employee experience but also position businesses for sustainable success in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Here are a few workplaces recognized in 2025 for their efforts in advancing women and DEIB:

Top 10 companies with more than 1000 employees recognized among India's Best Workplaces for Women 2025 (in alphabetical order).

• Aegis Customer Support Services Private Limited (a Startek company)

• AGS Health Private Limited

• First American (India) Private Limited

• Gokaldas Exports Limited

• H & R Block (India) Private Limited

• Harrisons Malayalam Limited

• Hilton

• Marriott Hotels India Private Limited

• PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Limited & MetLife Global Operations Support Center

• Synchrony International Services Private Limited

Complete list of winners can be accessed here.

List of all organizations recognized among India’s Best Workplaces in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging 2025 (in alphabetical order):

• Altudo Consultancy Services Private Limited

• Angel One Limited

• Aristocrat Technologies India Private Limited

• Axis Max Life Insurance Limited

• Broadridge Financial Solutions India Private Limited

• Capgemini Technology Services India Limited

• Eli Lilly Services India Private Limited

• Epsilon India Data and Digital Technology Solutions LLP

• First American (India) Private Limited

• Flipkart Group (Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd., Cleartrip, Flipkart Health+)

• Fractal Analytics Limited

• Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited

• ISS Facility Services India Private Limited

• Mastercard Incorporated

• Myntra Designs Private Limited

• NatWest Group India (NatWest Digital Services India Pvt Ltd)

• Quess Corp Limited

• R1 RCM Global Private Limited

• Schneider Electric India Private Limited

• Signify Innovations India Limited

• SUTHERLAND

• Synchrony International Services Pvt Ltd.

• VFS Global Services Private Limited

• VOIS

• WeWork India