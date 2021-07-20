Jobs and Education 20 Jul 2021 Karnataka 2nd PUC re ...
Jobs and Education

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021 declared at karresults.nic.in; check your score now

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC WEB DESK
Published Jul 20, 2021, 6:36 pm IST
Updated Jul 20, 2021, 6:36 pm IST
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021: Visit official website at karresults.nic.in to check your score now
Karnataka 2nd PUC results declared. (PTI Photo)
 Karnataka 2nd PUC results declared. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021: Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar and Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) Director Snehal on Tuesday declared the Karnataka second-year pre-university (II PU equivalent to class 12) results at karresults.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website now to check their scores.

While announcing the results, S Suresh Kumar told the media that they had decided not to hold the examinations for Karnataka 2nd PUC students amid the COVID situation in the state. Further, he went on to talk about that the cumulative marks for each student has been calculated by considering 45% weightage from marks scored for SSLC, 45% from 1st PU marks and 10% from the internal assessment marks of 2nd PU.

 

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021: How to check score

Step 1 - Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in
Step 2 - Click on result link
Step 3 - Enter your login ID and password
Step 4 - Once you press submit, your results will be visible on the screen

The Department Of Pre-University Education (DPUE) has taken more efforts this year to conduct the exam and evaluate papers. The formulation of aggregate scores has been a tedious process which had to be done carefully, as per education minister S Suresh Kumar.

...
Tags: s suresh kumar, karnataka primary and secondary education, karnataka 2nd puc, karnataka 2nd puc results declared
Location: India, Karnataka


Latest From Jobs and Education

In its July 27, 2020 order, the first bench, then led by Chief Justice A P Sahi, had held that there was no constitutional and legal impediment to the extension of reservation for OBCs in the state-surrendered seats. (PTI Photo)

Medical admission: HC asks Centre to make known stand on OBC quota

Most students learn by repeating what teacher teaches in the class, as most students coming from very underprivileged backgrounds do not have the right atmosphere at home to learn. Representational Image (PTI)

Online classes amount only to putting up the show

Sources said the proposals seeking permission to reopen educational institutions had been submitted by the education department to the government and the file is awaiting Chief Minister's nod. (Representational Image/DC)

Telangana mulls reopening of schools, colleges from Aug 16

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar. (ANI Photo)

Karnataka Minister meets girl student barred from class 10 exam, assures help



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs and Education

Medical admission: HC asks Centre to make known stand on OBC quota

In its July 27, 2020 order, the first bench, then led by Chief Justice A P Sahi, had held that there was no constitutional and legal impediment to the extension of reservation for OBCs in the state-surrendered seats. (PTI Photo)

Online classes amount only to putting up the show

Most students learn by repeating what teacher teaches in the class, as most students coming from very underprivileged backgrounds do not have the right atmosphere at home to learn. Representational Image (PTI)

Telangana mulls reopening of schools, colleges from Aug 16

Sources said the proposals seeking permission to reopen educational institutions had been submitted by the education department to the government and the file is awaiting Chief Minister's nod. (Representational Image/DC)

UGC asks universities to complete admissions to 1st-year courses by September 30

UGC has issued guidelines on examinations and academic calendars in view of COVID-19 to all universities and colleges.

APPSC cancels all prelims except for Group I

The APPSC member announced that reservations for EWS sections will be implemented from August itself. He declared that notification will shortly be issued for recruiting 1,184 posts. Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->