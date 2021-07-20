Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021 declared at karresults.nic.in; check your score now

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021: Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar and Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) Director Snehal on Tuesday declared the Karnataka second-year pre-university (II PU equivalent to class 12) results at karresults.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website now to check their scores.

While announcing the results, S Suresh Kumar told the media that they had decided not to hold the examinations for Karnataka 2nd PUC students amid the COVID situation in the state. Further, he went on to talk about that the cumulative marks for each student has been calculated by considering 45% weightage from marks scored for SSLC, 45% from 1st PU marks and 10% from the internal assessment marks of 2nd PU.

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021: How to check score

Step 1 - Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in

Step 2 - Click on result link

Step 3 - Enter your login ID and password

Step 4 - Once you press submit, your results will be visible on the screen

The Department Of Pre-University Education (DPUE) has taken more efforts this year to conduct the exam and evaluate papers. The formulation of aggregate scores has been a tedious process which had to be done carefully, as per education minister S Suresh Kumar.