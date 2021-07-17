Telangana mulls reopening of schools, colleges from Aug 16

Sources said the proposals seeking permission to reopen educational institutions had been submitted by the education department to the government and the file is awaiting Chief Minister's nod. (Representational Image/DC)

HYDERABAD: The state government is planning to reopen educational institutions in a phased manner from August 16. Sources said the proposals seeking permission to reopen educational institutions had been submitted by the education department to the government and the file is awaiting Chief Minister's nod.

The plan is to reopen educational institutions for students initially from Class VIII and above in schools besides all colleges and universities.

Online classes for students from Class I to VII will continue for a few more days.

The Cabinet which met on June 19 announced the lifting of lockdown completely in the state from June 20 and allowed the reopening of all educational institutions from July 1 including schools.

However, the government backtracked later after there were strong protests from parents who feared the safety of their wards in schools in the absence of vaccination for children. Even teachers’ unions objected saying they were not vaccinated completely. With this, the government announced closure of all educational institutions in the state and continuance of online classes as usual until further orders.

But with the decline in Covid cases significantly across the state for the past one month and the situation coming back to normalcy in all sectors, the education department wants to reopen schools from August 16.

The state government is learnt to have asked the education department to take feedback from parents in all schools and colleges on reopening of schools from August 16. Officials were asked to gather school-wise and college-wise feedback from parents by August first week and submit a report to the government based on which the government will take a final call. The government wants to go by the majority of opinions on this issue.

All educational institutions have remained closed since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Though they were reopened for students from Class VI and above in February this year, the government was forced to close all educational institutions again from March 24 due to Corona second wave.