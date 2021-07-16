Jobs and Education 16 Jul 2021 APPSC cancels all pr ...
Jobs and Education

APPSC cancels all prelims except for Group I

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 16, 2021, 11:45 pm IST
Updated Jul 16, 2021, 11:45 pm IST
Commission will adopt a different approach for recruiting Group 1 candidates in place of interviews
The APPSC member announced that reservations for EWS sections will be implemented from August itself. He declared that notification will shortly be issued for recruiting 1,184 posts. Representational image/DC
 The APPSC member announced that reservations for EWS sections will be implemented from August itself. He declared that notification will shortly be issued for recruiting 1,184 posts. Representational image/DC

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has decided to cancel its preliminary examinations for recruiting candidates for all government jobs except those of Group I.

Addressing media here on Friday, APPSC member Salaam Babu said in this regard that the commission has requested the state government to cancel G. Os 39 and 150.

 

Salaam Babu pointed out that unemployed youth and various organisations had been demanding cancellation of preliminary exams since the past two years. APPSC has responded accordingly.

He announced that the commission will adopt a different approach for recruiting Group 1 candidates in place of interviews. He said a new notification will be issued in this regard in August.

The APPSC member announced that reservations for EWS sections will be implemented from August itself. He declared that notification will shortly be issued for recruiting 1,184 posts.

 

Salaam Babu said so far 32 notifications have been issued by the commission. Recruitments have been completed with regard to 30 of these notifications.

He stated that APPSC will issue notifications for posts of forest beat officers, assistant beat officers, assistant engineers, junior assistants, endowment executive officers, horticulture officers, medical officers and Telugu reporters in AP Legislative Council in the coming days, apart from for posts of district public relations officers and assistant conservator of forests.

 

...
Tags: andhra pradesh public service commission, appsc
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Jobs and Education

Six mandals in the district have been found without any junior colleges, which has compelled students to enroll in junior colleges in adjoining mandals. (Representational Photo:PTI)

New junior colleges to come up in six mandals in Kadapa

Greeting the youth on the occasion of the World Youth Skills Day, Chief Minister of the State K Chandrashekhar Rao, also called as KCR, said over 1.30 lakh job vacancies in the government sector have been filled. (DC File Image)

Telangana initiates measures to fill 50,000 government jobs

Karnataka Chief Minister of the State B S Yediyurappa. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka to create one crore jobs in next 5 years, says CM B S Yediyurappa

AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

AP to implement EWS quota in employment, education



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs and Education

Telangana initiates measures to fill 50,000 government jobs

Greeting the youth on the occasion of the World Youth Skills Day, Chief Minister of the State K Chandrashekhar Rao, also called as KCR, said over 1.30 lakh job vacancies in the government sector have been filled. (DC File Image)

Karnataka to create one crore jobs in next 5 years, says CM B S Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister of the State B S Yediyurappa. (PTI Photo)

AP to implement EWS quota in employment, education

AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

Kerala SSLC results: Over 99 per cent students clear exam

The minister also said this was the first time the SSLC pass percentage crossed 99 per cent in the state. (PTI Photo)

HC directs CBSE to decide within 8 weeks if it will refund exam fees for class 10, 12

Justice Prateek Jalan ordered CBSE to consider as representation a petition by Deepa Joseph, mother of a Class 10 student studying in a CBSE affiliated school here, who had paid Rs 2,100 as examination fee. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->