APPSC cancels all prelims except for Group I

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has decided to cancel its preliminary examinations for recruiting candidates for all government jobs except those of Group I.

Addressing media here on Friday, APPSC member Salaam Babu said in this regard that the commission has requested the state government to cancel G. Os 39 and 150.

Salaam Babu pointed out that unemployed youth and various organisations had been demanding cancellation of preliminary exams since the past two years. APPSC has responded accordingly.

He announced that the commission will adopt a different approach for recruiting Group 1 candidates in place of interviews. He said a new notification will be issued in this regard in August.

The APPSC member announced that reservations for EWS sections will be implemented from August itself. He declared that notification will shortly be issued for recruiting 1,184 posts.

Salaam Babu said so far 32 notifications have been issued by the commission. Recruitments have been completed with regard to 30 of these notifications.

He stated that APPSC will issue notifications for posts of forest beat officers, assistant beat officers, assistant engineers, junior assistants, endowment executive officers, horticulture officers, medical officers and Telugu reporters in AP Legislative Council in the coming days, apart from for posts of district public relations officers and assistant conservator of forests.