Jobs and Education 15 Jul 2021 Telangana initiates ...
Jobs and Education

Telangana initiates measures to fill 50,000 government jobs

PTI
Published Jul 15, 2021, 7:02 pm IST
Updated Jul 15, 2021, 7:02 pm IST
According to KCR, lakhs of jobs are being created in industry, IT, commerce, agriculture and its allied sectors in the State
Greeting the youth on the occasion of the World Youth Skills Day, Chief Minister of the State K Chandrashekhar Rao, also called as KCR, said over 1.30 lakh job vacancies in the government sector have been filled. (DC File Image)
 Greeting the youth on the occasion of the World Youth Skills Day, Chief Minister of the State K Chandrashekhar Rao, also called as KCR, said over 1.30 lakh job vacancies in the government sector have been filled. (DC File Image)

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday said it has taken measures to fill 50,000 job vacancies in the State administration.

Greeting the youth on the occasion of the World Youth Skills Day, Chief Minister of the State K Chandrashekhar Rao, also called as KCR, said over 1.30 lakh job vacancies in the government sector have been filled.

 

The government has created lakhs of jobs for youth in the industries and IT sector. In the government sector so far, over 1.30 lakh jobs were given. With the new zonal system getting the permission and clarity arrived at, measures to recruit 50,000 more have been started. In future, recruitment will be done as per the job calendar, an official press release said.

According to KCR, lakhs of jobs are being created in industry, IT, commerce, agriculture and its allied sectors in the State.

He urged the youth to update their skills in tune with the times.

 

...
Tags: government jobs, government jobs telangana, world youth skills day, government jobs in india
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Karnataka to create one crore jobs in next 5 years, says CM B S Yediyurappa

Latest From Jobs and Education

Karnataka Chief Minister of the State B S Yediyurappa. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka to create one crore jobs in next 5 years, says CM B S Yediyurappa

AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

AP to implement EWS quota in employment, education

The minister also said this was the first time the SSLC pass percentage crossed 99 per cent in the state. (PTI Photo)

Kerala SSLC results: Over 99 per cent students clear exam

Justice Prateek Jalan ordered CBSE to consider as representation a petition by Deepa Joseph, mother of a Class 10 student studying in a CBSE affiliated school here, who had paid Rs 2,100 as examination fee. (PTI Photo)

HC directs CBSE to decide within 8 weeks if it will refund exam fees for class 10, 12



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs and Education

Karnataka to create one crore jobs in next 5 years, says CM B S Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister of the State B S Yediyurappa. (PTI Photo)

AP to implement EWS quota in employment, education

AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

Kerala SSLC results: Over 99 per cent students clear exam

The minister also said this was the first time the SSLC pass percentage crossed 99 per cent in the state. (PTI Photo)

HC directs CBSE to decide within 8 weeks if it will refund exam fees for class 10, 12

Justice Prateek Jalan ordered CBSE to consider as representation a petition by Deepa Joseph, mother of a Class 10 student studying in a CBSE affiliated school here, who had paid Rs 2,100 as examination fee. (PTI Photo)

Kamala Nehru Polytechnic for Women 'not closing down'

those who say Beti Bachao, Beti Padao are failing to allocate funds and develop the college, AISF member Shankar alleged. Representational Image (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->