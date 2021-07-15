Jobs and Education 15 Jul 2021 Karnataka to create ...
Jobs and Education

Karnataka to create one crore jobs in next 5 years, says CM B S Yediyurappa

PTI
Published Jul 15, 2021, 5:30 pm IST
Updated Jul 15, 2021, 5:30 pm IST
Eight MoUs (memoranda of understanding) were inked between the govt and leading companies with a view to equipping the youth with skills
Karnataka Chief Minister of the State B S Yediyurappa. (PTI Photo)
 Karnataka Chief Minister of the State B S Yediyurappa. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Skill and Livelihood Taskforce has been formed to create one crore jobs in the next five years, Chief Minister of the State B S Yediyurappa said on Thursday.

"Karnataka Skill and Livelihood Taskforce has been formed to create one crore job opportunities in the next five years. It is expected to submit its report shortly," he said.

 

He said this after observing the 'World Youth Skill Day' organised by the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood today.

Noting that the country, the second highest populated one in the world after China, has human resources of youth belonging to the 18-35 age group, the Chief Minister said Karnataka has a population of 2.21 crore within the age group of 16-35 and many programmes have been initiated to improve the economic and social development of the State by skilling the youth to global standards.

The State has signed an agreement with Tata Technologies to upgrade 150 government ITIs (Industrial training institutes) by September at a cost of Rs 4,636.50 crore, he was quoted as saying by the CMO (Chief Minister's Office) in a statement.

 

Listing out the various initiatives taken by the government for skill development, Yediyurappa further said it is intended to release Rs 400 crore for 1,93,000 self-help groups as Community Investment Fund under the National Rural Livelihood Campaign.

So far, 17,121 self-help groups have received Rs 149.03 crore.

Eight MoUs (memoranda of understanding) were inked between the government and leading companies with a view to equipping the youth with skills.

The pacts were signed in the presence of Yediyurappa and C N Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister who is also the Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Livelihood.

 

The MoUs include starting courses related to the automotive sector in selected ITIs in the districts of Bengaluru, Ramanagara, and Tumakuru in collaboration with Toyota Motors, said the Deputy Chief Minister's office in a statement.

It said other companies with which MoUs were entered include Wipro, GE, Narayana Hrudayalaya, ELCIA, ESDM Cluster, Adithya Birla Group, and Home Lane.

An agreement with Auto Desk company to provide training in Mastercam Design Software at Karnataka Germany Technology Training Institute (KGTTI) was also signed.

 

"The government has planned to sign 40 such MoUs with various companies out of which the eight were signed today. The remaining will be inked shortly," Narayan said.

...
Tags: b s yediyurappa, industrial training institutes, karnataka skill and livelihood taskforce, world youth skill day
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Jobs and Education

AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

AP to implement EWS quota in employment, education

The minister also said this was the first time the SSLC pass percentage crossed 99 per cent in the state. (PTI Photo)

Kerala SSLC results: Over 99 per cent students clear exam

Justice Prateek Jalan ordered CBSE to consider as representation a petition by Deepa Joseph, mother of a Class 10 student studying in a CBSE affiliated school here, who had paid Rs 2,100 as examination fee. (PTI Photo)

HC directs CBSE to decide within 8 weeks if it will refund exam fees for class 10, 12

those who say Beti Bachao, Beti Padao are failing to allocate funds and develop the college, AISF member Shankar alleged. Representational Image (PTI)

Kamala Nehru Polytechnic for Women 'not closing down'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs and Education

AP to implement EWS quota in employment, education

AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

Kerala SSLC results: Over 99 per cent students clear exam

The minister also said this was the first time the SSLC pass percentage crossed 99 per cent in the state. (PTI Photo)

HC directs CBSE to decide within 8 weeks if it will refund exam fees for class 10, 12

Justice Prateek Jalan ordered CBSE to consider as representation a petition by Deepa Joseph, mother of a Class 10 student studying in a CBSE affiliated school here, who had paid Rs 2,100 as examination fee. (PTI Photo)

Kamala Nehru Polytechnic for Women 'not closing down'

those who say Beti Bachao, Beti Padao are failing to allocate funds and develop the college, AISF member Shankar alleged. Representational Image (PTI)

Digital initiatives taken during pandemic will be strengthened: Education Minister

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->