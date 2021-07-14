Jobs and Education 13 Jul 2021 Kamala Nehru Polytec ...
Kamala Nehru Polytechnic for Women 'not closing down'

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 14, 2021, 2:31 am IST
Updated Jul 14, 2021, 7:10 am IST
The college is run by the Exhibition Society, which holds the annual All India Industrial Exhibition in its sprawling campus
 those who say Beti Bachao, Beti Padao are failing to allocate funds and develop the college, AISF member Shankar alleged. Representational Image (PTI)

Hyderabad: Even as a denial has come on reports of closure of the Kamala Nehru Polytechnic for Women in the city, members of the pro-CPI All India Students’ Federation (AISF) on Tuesday registered their protest over such a move. The college is run by the Exhibition Society, which holds the annual All India Industrial Exhibition in its sprawling campus in Nampally area.

When contacted, Aditya Margam from the Society told Deccan Chronicle: “We are not shutting down the college.  The college is being upgraded to an engineering college. The state government has decided that there is no need to provide teachers to any private engineering college. We are not enrolling new students for some courses. We are not shutting down.”

 

Student organisations pointed out that the college played a significant role in equipping many students in the Commonwealth countries as technical professionals since its inauguration in 1964 when technical education was restricted to men only.

“The state government should work hard to protect the college, which is one of the leading technical women's colleges in India,” AISF member Shankar said.  

Those who say Beti Bachao, Beti Padao are failing to allocate funds and develop the college, he alleged.

Shankar said the AISF sought development of Kamala Nehru Women's Polytechnic College. He requested the government that the “decision to close the college” be withdrawn.

 

