NEP will be implemented from this year in govt institutions

Dharwad: The National Education Policy will be implemented from this academic year in institutions of the department of higher education in Karnataka and come into force in the state by 2030, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday.

This will be done by making use of Learning Management System (LMS) and Unified University College Management System (UUCMS), he said at a meeting with educationists at Karnataka University on the new NEP-2020.

Narayan urged private colleges with good infrastructure to come forward to implement NEP from the current year itself.

He suggested that other institutions should also get ready to implement it in a gradual manner.

The DCM said the NEP aims to integrate various capabilities of the human intellect.

"It aspires to provide global exposure to the students even as it wishes to make them aware of the roots of the Indian tradition," he said.