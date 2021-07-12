Jobs and Education 12 Jul 2021 Large numbers of stu ...
Jobs and Education

Large numbers of students may appear for AP EAPCET this year

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 12, 2021, 7:21 am IST
Updated Jul 12, 2021, 11:02 am IST
Most students who opted for engineering courses and belong to rural background can avail-fees-reimbursement scheme
AP EAPCET-2021 convener Ravindra said 2.77 lakh students had appeared for the examination last year. (Photo: Representational)
 AP EAPCET-2021 convener Ravindra said 2.77 lakh students had appeared for the examination last year. (Photo: Representational)

Kakinada: It is anticipated that a large number of inter students will write the AP EAPCET examination this year due to several factors. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation, the state government has promoted more than 5.2 lakh students. Hence, the number of students appearing for the exam is likely to be more than usual.

Most students who opted for engineering courses and belong to rural background can avail-fees-reimbursement scheme. AP EAPCET-2021 convener Ravindra said 2.77 lakh students had appeared for the examination last year and more than one lakh students have registered for AP EAPCET-2021 so far.

 

This year, the figure is likely to cross 3 lakhs. Some of the syllabus has been reduced.  Many seats in private engineering colleges lay vacant due to non-joining of the students for the past three years. However, last year, 70 per cent of the seats were filled in the first phase.

It is expected that, this year, most of the engineering colleges can fill up their seats with the appearance of a large number of students.

AP EAPCET has already loaded the syllabus for the exams on its website. Nearly 25 sub-topics in mathematics have been deleted and the entire Binomial Theorem chapter too was deleted.

 

Some 25 sub-topics including Doppler effected and its two situations and Reflection of Light by Spherical Mirrors, the Mirror Equation, Scattering of Light, the reddish appearance of the Sun at sunrise and sunset, and the blue colour of the sky  were deleted from Physics texts.

Four chapters like General Principles of Metallurgy, Polymers, Chemistry in Everyday Life and organic compounds containing Nitrogen were also deleted. Also, 30 sub-topics in various chapters in Chemistry texts were deleted.

The lecturers suggested to students that if they prepared for the syllabus prescribed by AP EAPCET, they can easily secure good ranks and get the seats in reputed engineering colleges for subjects of their choice.

 

...
Tags: eapcet, ap eapcet, ap eapcet exam
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Latest From Jobs and Education

It is the students of the 2019 batch who failed to get promoted to the second year due to backlogs approaching AP High Court. (Twitter)

Medical students to move AP HC to promote them to second year, to clear backlogs

In view of the present difficult situations, the duration of the exam has been curtailed. (Twitter)

Osmania exams under way, worry over Covid spread

AICTE has also offered to conduct faculty development programs (FDPs) for the willing colleges so that they can offer multilingual education without compromising on the subject content. (AICTE)

Engineering courses can be conducted in regional languages; English still mandatory

Andhra University (AU). (DC file photo)

AU gets 240% more global student applications during Covid-19



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs and Education

Medical students to move AP HC to promote them to second year, to clear backlogs

It is the students of the 2019 batch who failed to get promoted to the second year due to backlogs approaching AP High Court. (Twitter)

AU gets 240% more global student applications during Covid-19

Andhra University (AU). (DC file photo)

India's education system has taken giant leap with introduction of NEP: Pradhan

Newly appointed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (PTI Photo)

Engineering courses can be conducted in regional languages; English still mandatory

AICTE has also offered to conduct faculty development programs (FDPs) for the willing colleges so that they can offer multilingual education without compromising on the subject content. (AICTE)

Andhra Pradesh mulls reopening schools after August 15

For school students, workbook activity would be launched from July 15 to August 15. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->