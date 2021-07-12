Large numbers of students may appear for AP EAPCET this year

Kakinada: It is anticipated that a large number of inter students will write the AP EAPCET examination this year due to several factors. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation, the state government has promoted more than 5.2 lakh students. Hence, the number of students appearing for the exam is likely to be more than usual.

Most students who opted for engineering courses and belong to rural background can avail-fees-reimbursement scheme. AP EAPCET-2021 convener Ravindra said 2.77 lakh students had appeared for the examination last year and more than one lakh students have registered for AP EAPCET-2021 so far.

This year, the figure is likely to cross 3 lakhs. Some of the syllabus has been reduced. Many seats in private engineering colleges lay vacant due to non-joining of the students for the past three years. However, last year, 70 per cent of the seats were filled in the first phase.

It is expected that, this year, most of the engineering colleges can fill up their seats with the appearance of a large number of students.

AP EAPCET has already loaded the syllabus for the exams on its website. Nearly 25 sub-topics in mathematics have been deleted and the entire Binomial Theorem chapter too was deleted.

Some 25 sub-topics including Doppler effected and its two situations and Reflection of Light by Spherical Mirrors, the Mirror Equation, Scattering of Light, the reddish appearance of the Sun at sunrise and sunset, and the blue colour of the sky were deleted from Physics texts.

Four chapters like General Principles of Metallurgy, Polymers, Chemistry in Everyday Life and organic compounds containing Nitrogen were also deleted. Also, 30 sub-topics in various chapters in Chemistry texts were deleted.

The lecturers suggested to students that if they prepared for the syllabus prescribed by AP EAPCET, they can easily secure good ranks and get the seats in reputed engineering colleges for subjects of their choice.