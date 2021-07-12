Jobs and Education 12 Jul 2021 HC upholds Karnataka ...
Jobs and Education

HC upholds Karnataka government's decision to hold SSLC exams on Jul 19 & 22

PTI
Published Jul 12, 2021, 6:13 pm IST
Updated Jul 12, 2021, 6:13 pm IST
The Karnataka government had successfully conducted the SSLC exam last year, as well during the peak of COVID
Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi explained all the precautionary measures taken by the education department for the smooth conduct of the exam. (PTI Photo)
 Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi explained all the precautionary measures taken by the education department for the smooth conduct of the exam. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday upheld the state government's decision to conduct the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or the 10th standard exam for the current academic year on July 19 and 22.

The division bench, comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Hanchate Sanjeevkumar dismissed the petition by S V Singre Gowda, who had challenged holding of the exam on the grounds that the COVID-19 pandemic was not yet over.

 

He had argued that the government had cancelled the Pre-University College Second year exam.

Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi explained all the precautionary measures taken by the education department for the smooth conduct of the exam.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that by dismissing the petition, the High Court has rewarded the state government's decision to conduct the exams, keeping in mind the interest of the children.

While announcing the exam dates last month, Kumar had said that the SSLC exams are crucial for students to select their academic stream.

 

The Karnataka government had successfully conducted the SSLC exam last year, as well during the peak of COVID, setting aside the apprehensions of the opposition members, parents, students and people at large.

...
Tags: karnataka high court, sslc exam, covid-19
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Related Stories

Decisions to hold SSLC exams was not unilateral: Karnataka CM

Latest From Jobs and Education

NEET UG 2021 - The number of examination centres will also be increased from 3,862 centres used in 2020. (AFP Photo)

NEET UG 2021 exam to be held on Sept 12, application process to begin tomorrow

This will be done by making use of Learning Management System (LMS) and Unified University College Management System (UUCMS), he said at a meeting with educationists at Karnataka University on the new NEP-2020. (Representational Image: PTI)

NEP will be implemented from this year in govt institutions

AP EAPCET-2021 convener Ravindra said 2.77 lakh students had appeared for the examination last year. (Photo: Representational)

Large numbers of students may appear for AP EAPCET this year

It is the students of the 2019 batch who failed to get promoted to the second year due to backlogs approaching AP High Court. (Twitter)

Medical students to move AP HC to promote them to second year, to clear backlogs



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs and Education

NEP will be implemented from this year in govt institutions

This will be done by making use of Learning Management System (LMS) and Unified University College Management System (UUCMS), he said at a meeting with educationists at Karnataka University on the new NEP-2020. (Representational Image: PTI)

Large numbers of students may appear for AP EAPCET this year

AP EAPCET-2021 convener Ravindra said 2.77 lakh students had appeared for the examination last year. (Photo: Representational)

Medical students to move AP HC to promote them to second year, to clear backlogs

It is the students of the 2019 batch who failed to get promoted to the second year due to backlogs approaching AP High Court. (Twitter)

AU gets 240% more global student applications during Covid-19

Andhra University (AU). (DC file photo)

India's education system has taken giant leap with introduction of NEP: Pradhan

Newly appointed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->