Osmania exams under way, worry over Covid spread

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Jul 10, 2021, 12:06 am IST
Updated Jul 10, 2021, 12:06 am IST
Most students have not been vaccinated
 In view of the present difficult situations, the duration of the exam has been curtailed. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Osmania University’s third and fifth semester examinations for BA, BCom, BSc and other vocational courses were held on the third day on Friday. These exams will run till July 22.

In view of the present difficult situations, the duration of the exam has been curtailed. The timing for writing each exam is two hours against the previous two-and-a-half hours. These exams are held every day without a break, and even on the second Saturday and Sunday.

 

There have been protests from the student community seeking withdrawal of the decision on holding the physical exams. This could lead to health risks amid the persistence of the Covid pandemic. Most students have not been vaccinated.

Those managing the examination centres say they are sanitizing the halls and all the required precautions are being taken. But, outside of the centres, it is noticed that many students coming for the exams are not following the Covid norms.

Experts feel the holding of the physical exams at this juncture was not a wise decision. It is tough to stop students from meeting each other and crowding around on the campuses.

 

St Velangini Kumari, principal of St Pious X degree and PG college for women at Habsiguda, said, “As per instructions from OU, all the precautions against the pandemic are strictly followed. Students are allowed inside the exam hall half an hour before the start and they are sanitized at the disinfection chamber. Their temperature is also checked. All over the campus, sanitizers are mounted and the hand-washing facility is provided too.”

“More than 500 students are appearing for exams, each day. One student per bench is allowed.”

 

Dr Lakshmi Nippani, counseling psychologist, said, “Irrespective of the precautions, physical examinations are not advisable. This is a wrong step. Most students are not vaccinated. There will be more chances of a spread of the virus in a closed room. The invigilators may also fall prey to the infection.”

Krishna Sahithi, counselling psychologist who deals with student issues, said, “After the long gap, these meetings will lead to grouping together. Everywhere now, social gatherings and ceremonies are held without people maintaining social distance. There are political meetings as well as rallies. These send out the wrong message to the society as a whole that they can take things easy.”

 

