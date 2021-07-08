Jobs and Education 08 Jul 2021 India's educati ...
Jobs and Education

India's education system has taken giant leap with introduction of NEP: Pradhan

PTI
Published Jul 8, 2021, 3:29 pm IST
Updated Jul 8, 2021, 3:29 pm IST
Pradhan was given the education portfolio in a reshuffle-cum-expansion of the Union Council of Ministers on Wednesday
Newly appointed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (PTI Photo)
 Newly appointed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: India's education system has taken a giant leap with the introduction of the new National Education Policy (NEP), newly appointed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday.

Pradhan was given the education portfolio in a reshuffle-cum-expansion of the Union Council of Ministers on Wednesday. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Subhas Sekhar and Annapurna Devi were appointed as Ministers of State for Education.

 

In his first meeting as Education Minister, Pradhan said, "The Indian education system has taken a giant leap with the introduction of NEP, towards fostering an environment for creating a future-ready India. The policy has not only been welcomed in India but also foreign countries."

"We are committed to making students and the youth the primary stakeholders in propelling India towards an equitable knowledge society," he said.

The meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was attended by heads of centrally funded technical institutions, including IITs and IISc.

 

...
Tags: indian education system, national education policy, dharmendra pradhan, cabinet reshuffle
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Kishan Reddy elevated to Cabinet rank, many new faces in first big Modi 2.0 shakeup
Cabinet expansion: All 43 leaders take oath, complete list here

Latest From Jobs and Education

For school students, workbook activity would be launched from July 15 to August 15. (Representational Image: PTI)

Andhra Pradesh mulls reopening schools after August 15

The book stall owners say that gradually students are shifting to online content and watch videos related to the content of textbooks and other books. (AFP Photo)

Books remain on shelves as education turns online

Minister for Education Adimulapu Suresh. (Photo:DC/Narayana Rao)

Five varsities in AP to be made top-class, says minister

Unemployed youths with science background such as bi-PC in intermediate or degree are being picked for skill development training in ways as to use them as anesthesia assistants. (AP Photo)

Unemployed Youth with science background enrolled for third wave combat operations



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs and Education

Andhra Pradesh mulls reopening schools after August 15

For school students, workbook activity would be launched from July 15 to August 15. (Representational Image: PTI)

Books remain on shelves as education turns online

The book stall owners say that gradually students are shifting to online content and watch videos related to the content of textbooks and other books. (AFP Photo)

Five varsities in AP to be made top-class, says minister

Minister for Education Adimulapu Suresh. (Photo:DC/Narayana Rao)

Unemployed Youth with science background enrolled for third wave combat operations

Unemployed youths with science background such as bi-PC in intermediate or degree are being picked for skill development training in ways as to use them as anesthesia assistants. (AP Photo)

Board exams 2022: CBSE announces special assessment scheme for class 10 and 12

The board has also announced plans to rationalise the syllabus for 2021-22 academic session and to make the internal assessment and project work more
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham